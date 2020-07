© Pixabay

New research by travel website Asher & Lyric has found that the US is the second-worst wealthy nation in the world in which to raise a family in 2020.The travel site ranked 35 countries that are members of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), an intergovernmental economic organisation which includes most of the world's developed nations."We only used OECD countries because they have reliable data in a wide range of key topics useful for this study. Our definitive 'Raising a Family Index' is comprised of 30 critical statistics from trusted international sources broken down into six categories identifying favourable conditions for raising a family," Asher & Lyric wrote on its website. Perhaps surprisingly, the US' safety rating was very poor. The study noted that there are 6.12 homicides per 100,000 people in the US, and between 2009 and 2018, there were 288 school shootings in the country.Almost every other nation on the list had zero school shootings during that time frame.The US also scored very poorly in the human rights category."Our systemic racism is just one example, which has been recently exposed during the Black Lives Matter Protests. It has become strikingly clear that people of colour do not feel safe in America," the study noted.The US also scored low in the "Happiness Index," with America's top 10% in terms of income earning more than nine times as much as the bottom 90%."The second most common prescription in our community is for antidepressants, so that does suggest that mental health conditions are a huge issue in our community and maybe an area we should focus on," explained that study's author, Dr. Jennifer St. Sauver, at the time.