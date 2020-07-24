Secret History
A canal in Nicaragua: Russia's powerful blow to the US
Tue, 07 Jul 2020 00:00 UTC
And the answer in the modern world is no longer with missiles and tanks. The United States itself demonstrated that weapons, in the words of the famous political scientist Sergey Kurginyan, "have become much more effective than the atomic bomb."
First place belongs to the bioweapon - and the coronavirus showed it. Whereas it is nearly impossible to prove who initiated the provocation and world aggression. And let no one be misled by the number of cases in the United States - it's like saying: what, it's them who infected themselves so massively? The fact is that ordinary American citizens are worth just as much to those who started all this as ordinary Chinese citizens.
I.e., nothing!
The second weapon is economic sanctions. The United States demonstrates this every time and in principle quite successfully with Russia and Iran, and now they have added China to this company.
It is difficult to respond to the US, because the economy is money. And money is dollars that are managed by the United States.
But there is still a good chance!
Missiles in Cuba in the underbelly of the US - this is yesterday, ineffective, and not serious. But the seemingly harmless construction of the Nicaraguan Canal, which will connect the Pacific and Atlantic oceans - this is just right. Now, as we know, all global shipping goes through the Panama Canal, which is strictly controlled by the United States, which considers it to be its own, like, in principle, Panama itself.
But the Panama Canal is technically slightly outdated, although it has been deepened in recent years. At least, in the past, vessels with super-large displacement could not pass through here, and the capacity - up to 50 vessels per day - remained extremely insufficient.
Nicaragua, meanwhile, dreamt and still dreams of having its own channel, in contrast to Panama, in contrast to the United States, which imposes and imposes new sanctions on Nicaraguans.
And how happy was Nicaragua when 5 years ago it was announced that the "Grand Interoceanic Canal of Nicaragua", as it was then called, would be built! China will be the investor, and Russia will be the unspoken observer.
The fact is that it was clear to everyone that the United States simply would not allow hosting in its own backyard. It [America - ed] can do it abroad! But they [Russia, China - ed] - no way!
And there is only one military force that can resist the Americans, so that they do not dare to turn the conflict into a real clash. Russia! Russia's navy was entrusted with the protection of this grandiose construction, which we, of course, agreed to.
But the investor was not the Chinese authorities, but a private entrepreneur from China, Wang Jing. Under the terms of the concession, he had to invest $40 billion. At the same time, the Nicaraguan state did not invest its own financial resources. After the opening of the canal, it was supposed to receive a fixed amount of $10 million annually from the investor for 10 years, in 50 years to receive 51% of the concession, and in 100 years - 99%.
After all, what was the undeniable advantage of the Nicaraguan Canal? On the route of the canal, which was supposed to be 278 kilometres, 105 kilometres were occupied by the natural waters of Lake Nicaragua. In other words, more than a third of the route is already ready! And the rest of the area of the canal is not too difficult - it's not mountainous, which, of course, facilitated construction.
Of course, there were those in Nicaragua who said that this would cause huge damage to the lake's ecosystem, where can we go without them?! But 200,000 new jobs and future global income outweighed, of course, all doubts.
The canal was to be 30 meters deep and 500 meters wide, which, unlike the Panama Canal, allowed the passage of container ships with a capacity of up to 25,000 TEU and tankers with a capacity of up to 400,000 tons of oil. In a year, the capacity of the Nicaraguan Canal would be 5,100 vessels, and the passage time along the canal itself would be 30 hours. In all respects, the canal would meet modern world requirements, unlike the Panamanian one.
The very place to connect the two oceans here is so profitable that such a channel was thought of in Nicaragua even before the Panama Canal and even before the formation of Panama itself.
In the 16th century, according to the historian Gómara, the Spanish king Charles V conducted such a study and even planned a similar construction in 1795.
Throughout the 19th century, a dozen Nicaraguan Canal projects were created, and it even went so far that in 1891, 18 kilometres of railway was built specifically for this project, along with the Greytown Harbour and 2 kilometres of agricultural work was performed. In 1894, the project went even more briskly and it seemed that the US Congress would finally allocate the necessary $100 million.
But something happened. The Nicaraguan post office issued a series of stamps in 1900 that depicted the local Momotombo volcano. The artist drew it with a stream of smoke for greater effect. US congressmen were most impressed by this. They were afraid of volcanic activity in the country, which could threaten shipping, and decided to direct investment not to Nicaragua, but to Panama.
The project of the Nicaraguan Canal again remained unrealised.
However, in 1914, Nicaragua and the United States developed the Bryan-Chamorro Treaty, which gave the United States the right to build a canal on the territory of Nicaragua. However, in reality, the Americans were no longer interested in its construction, and they only needed this agreement to protect investment in the Panama Canal. Don't let anyone else build a Nicaraguan one. It was especially necessary to counteract Great Britain, which was interested in such a construction.
As a result, the contract was terminated only in 1970.
Now imagine how furious the United States would be if someone suddenly dares to implement what they believe is rightfully theirs. If the Nicaraguan Canal appears - it will cause economic losses and, most importantly, reputational losses. The undisputed king of the region will fail, letting in not just anyone, but his main political opponents - China and Russia.
Perhaps this is why Wang Jing - the same Chinese citizen who was willing to invest 40 billion - "miraculously" went bankrupt.
The contractors managed to start only the preparatory stage - the construction of roads to the sites of excavator work. Wang Jing also invested in the launch of telecommunications satellites, which turned out to be a financial failure. Much of his wealth has evaporated, and nothing has been heard about him since 2015.
It is clear that Russia does not have any 40 billion, but China... When it thinks about how to respond to the US, the "Nicaraguan option" may be the most appropriate. And this 40 billion for the world's second economy in the light of future preferences is quite feasible.
And we, in turn, can take the same position that was assigned to us earlier -the protection of the project. For money - or for subsequent economic preferences.
In addition, the President of this country is our old friend and ally Daniel Ortega, who returned to power in 2017.
Let me remind you that he was the leader of the famous Sandinista revolution of 1979, which overthrew the dictatorial regime of the Somoza family. Nicaragua then fell under the protectorate of the USSR.
When Ortega returned to the post of President, he again turned to us - to Russia. As a result, since 2007, the country has received more than $151 million from Russia. During this time, Moscow sent various goods to Nicaragua, starting with wheat and ending with old buses - just like in Soviet times. Ortega also gave the go-ahead for the deployment of about 400 foreign military personnel in the country, most of them Russians. In addition, Russia supplies Nicaragua with T-72 tanks, Yak-130 aircraft, Mi-17 helicopters, and "Tigr" armoured cars.
And the most important thing is that Nicaragua is one of the eastern countries in the world that has officially recognised Crimea as Russian. Among these eight, by the way, there are two other countries from this region, from Central America - Venezuela and Cuba.
But now - together with China - it is possible to play high stakes. Analysts and experts agree that the future Nicaraguan Canal is already becoming another battleground of the cold war. On the one hand, the weak Central American States of Nicaragua and Venezuela and not weak China and Russia, on the other hand - the United States, Panama, and other satellites of the Americans.
This could be a great platform for us to put pressure on the US!