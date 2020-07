© Unknown

When all of this is over and the smoke clears, the first thing China will think about is how to respond to the US for all that it has done to good Chinese citizens. And for sudden trade wars, and for exercises off the coast of the Celestial Empire, and for Hong Kong , and now, most importantly, for COVID-19. These lords of the Pacific at first imported it into Wuhan, and under the plausible pretext in the form of participation in the World Games, and then China was accused of hiding the virus worldwide, as well as its further distribution.The United States itself demonstrated that weapons, in the words of the famous political scientist Sergey Kurginyan, "have become much more effective than the atomic bomb.". Whereas it is nearly impossible to prove who initiated the provocation and world aggression. And let no one be misled by the number of cases in the United States - it's like saying: what, it's them who infected themselves so massively? The fact is that ordinary American citizens are worth just as much to those who started all this as ordinary Chinese citizens.The United States demonstrates this every time and in principle quite successfully with Russia and Iran, and now they have added China to this company.It is difficult to respond to the US, because the economy is money. And money is dollars that are managed by the United States.But there is still a good chance!Missiles in Cuba in the underbelly of the US - this is yesterday, ineffective, and not serious.which will connect the Pacific and Atlantic oceans - this is just right. Now, as we know,which is strictly controlled by the United States, which considers it to be its own, like, in principle, Panama itself.But the Panama Canal is technically slightly outdated, although it has been deepened in recent years. At least, in the past, vessels with super-large displacement could not pass through here, and the capacity - up to 50 vessels per day - remained extremely insufficient.Nicaragua, meanwhile, dreamt and still dreams of having its own channel, in contrast to Panama, in contrast to the United States, which imposes and imposes new sanctions on Nicaraguans.And how happy was Nicaragua whenThe fact is that it was clear to everyone that the United States simply would not allow hosting in its own backyard. It [America - ed] can do it abroad! But they [Russia, China - ed] - no way!And there is only one military force that can resist the Americans, so that they do not dare to turn the conflict into a real clash. Russia! Russia's navy was entrusted with the protection of this grandiose construction, which we, of course, agreed to.Under the terms of the concession, he had to invest $40 billion. At the same time,After the opening of the canal, it was supposed to receive a fixed amount of $10 million annually from the investor for 10 years, in 50 years to receive 51% of the concession, and in 100 years - 99%.After all, what was the undeniable advantage of the Nicaraguan Canal? On the route of the canal, which was supposed to be 278 kilometres,In other words, more than a third of the route is already ready! And the rest of the area of the canal is not too difficult - it's not mountainous, which, of course, facilitated construction.Of course, there were those in Nicaragua who said that this would cause huge damage to the lake's ecosystem, where can we go without them?! But 200,000 new jobs and future global income outweighed, of course, all doubts.The canal was to be 30 meters deep and 500 meters wide, which, unlike the Panama Canal, allowed the passage of container ships with a capacity of up to 25,000 TEU and tankers with a capacity of up to 400,000 tons of oil. In a year, the capacity of the Nicaraguan Canal would be 5,100 vessels, and the passage time along the canal itself would be 30 hours. In all respects,The very place to connect the two oceans here is so profitable that such a channel was thought of in Nicaragua even before the Panama Canal and even before the formation of Panama itself.In the 16th century, according to the historian Gómara, the Spanish king Charles V conducted such a study and even planned a similar construction in 1795.Throughout the 19th century, a dozen Nicaraguan Canal projects were created, and it even went so far that in 1891, 18 kilometres of railway was built specifically for this project, along with the Greytown Harbour and 2 kilometres of agricultural work was performed. In 1894, the project went even more briskly and it seemed that the US Congress would finally allocate the necessary $100 million.The artist drew it with a stream of smoke for greater effect. US congressmen were most impressed by this. They were afraid of volcanic activity in the country, which could threaten shipping, andThe project of the Nicaraguan Canal again remained unrealised.However, in 1914, Nicaragua and the United States developed theHowever, in reality, the Americans were no longer interested in its construction, andDon't let anyone else build a Nicaraguan one. It was especially necessary to counteract Great Britain, which was interested in such a construction.As a result, the contract was terminated only in 1970.Now imagine how furious the United States would be if someone suddenly dares to implement what they believe is rightfully theirs. If the Nicaraguan Canal appears - it will cause economic losses and, most importantly, reputational losses. The undisputed king of the region will fail, letting in not just anyone, but his main political opponents - China and Russia.Perhaps this is why- the construction of roads to the sites of excavator work. Wang Jing also invested in the launch of telecommunications satellites, which turned out to be a financial failure. Much of his wealth has evaporated, and nothing has been heard about him since 2015.It is clear that Russia does not have any 40 billion, but China... When it thinks about how to respond to the US, theAnd this 40 billion for the world's second economy in the light of future preferences is quite feasible.And we, in turn, can take the same position that was assigned to us earlier -the protection of the project. For money - or for subsequent economic preferences.Let me remind you that he was the leader of the famous Sandinista revolution of 1979, which overthrew the dictatorial regime of the Somoza family. Nicaragua then fell under the protectorate of the USSR.Ortega was President from 1985 to 1990, then the country moved away from the socialist model of economy, and Nicaragua arrived at a multi-party political system.When Ortega returned to the post of President, he again turned to us - to Russia. As a result,During this time, Moscow sent various goods to Nicaragua, starting with wheat and ending with old buses - just like in Soviet times. Ortega also gave the go-ahead for the deployment of about 400 foreign military personnel in the country, most of them Russians.And the most important thing is thatAmong these eight, by the way, there are two other countries from this region, from Central America -But now - together with China - it is possible to play high stakes.On the one hand, the weak Central American States of Nicaragua and Venezuela and not weak China and Russia, on the other hand - the United States, Panama, and other satellites of the Americans.This could be a great platform for us to put pressure on the US!