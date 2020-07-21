© Reuters / Lindsey Wasson

SFD was apparently waiting for SPD support, which never arrived.

The family of a young black man shot dead in Seattle's former protest encampment, known as "CHOP," has filed a wrongful death claim against the city, arguing first responders failed to offer help as the 19-year-old bled to death."Explain to me why they didn't go in there and help my son," Anderson's mother, Donnitta Sinclair, said in the claim, which attorneys said will be followed by a full wrongful death suit after 60 days, in line with Washington law."A video indicates [Seattle Fire Department] and [Seattle Police Department] personnel knew Anderson was shot and in need of medical assistance," the claim states, referring to footage that circulated on social media, adding that an ambulance driver in the clip "appears to use his two-way radio to confirm he does not have clearance to assist.""The actions and inaction of city officials have been outrageous in numerous ways. Lorenzo's family needs justice," Sinclair's lawyers said in a statement. "The community needs the truth. Seattle government needs to be more transparent and accountable."