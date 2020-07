© Joe Sohm/Visions of America/UIG via Getty Images



WE "BIOSPHERIANS" knew living together for two years in our enclosed mini-world would be a challenge. Imagine sharing 2193 meals with the same seven people. We entered as friends, but feared the stress of isolation. We hoped for paradise and braced for hell.Indeed, disaster was never far away. We faced accumulating carbon dioxide and disappearing oxygen. We risked being choked by pollution or starved by crop failures. Some critics thought our experiment would be over within months. But we persevered.We called our 3-acre ecosystem in the Arizona desert Biosphere 2 . It wasMy abiding memory is the visceral connection we felt with the living organisms that were inside with us. They were our life-support system as much as our technology was. The feeling of connectedness was profound. Inside our sealed habitat, everything we did had swift consequences. We joked that we had entered a time machine: because of its small size and the intensity of life inside, everything happened much faster than outside.I had been pursuing these ideas with the Institute of Ecotechnics, a body I helped start 20 years before. And one of my collaborators, Texas oilman Edward Bass, financed Biosphere 2.In our bonsai world, we worked as farmers, engineers, technicians, researchers, even chefs. We were mavericks and defied some scientific conventions, not least because we were part of the experiment, not researchers observing from afar. We combined the technical and ecological - and also the cultural. We wrote poems, made music and films, and shared paintings with outside artists.In such a radical venture, disagreements were inevitable. Our engineers had wanted a purely functional architecture, but we wanted it inspirational.tall to accommodate tree growth for a planned 100-year lifetime. This combination of futuristic architecture and a bunch of researchers sealing themselves off for years, in what we called a dry run for a space colony , captured the world's imagination.But as it turned out,. On the advice of our scientific advisory committee, we started using our airlock to send out samples and bring in new equipment.Discovering that was great science, but to keep ourselves healthy, we had to pump more oxygen in. We were pilloried in the press for this. Had they forgotten this was an experiment?Perhaps they had, because Biosphere 2 was theatre as well as science. We were accused of turning ecology into Disneyland, but we took that as a compliment: we were making ecology sexy. Daring science excites people. In the process, though, Biosphere 2 became a media yo-yo : it was portrayed as either saving the world single-handedly, or as a pseudoscientific stunt. Of course, it was neither.We lived the lesson that you cannot throw anything away because, ultimately, there is no "away". To that end, I literally had the shit job - I was in charge of recycling waste water by. I loved that work. After Biosphere 2, I started a company installing green technology sewage-treatment systems around the world.The ecosystems that we nurtured developed remarkably well, although our purpose was not to maintain them perfectly, but to see how they self-organised and developed. The trees in our half-acre rainforest grew from a couple of metres to more than 10 metres tall.l.We also had a coral reef, which we anticipated might have a hard time. We had transplanted the coral from tropical lagoons to a thousand metres above sea level in southern Arizona. Then, high carbon dioxide levels developed inside our world and threatened to acidify the "ocean" waters. So we raised the pH with chemicals in a bid to save the corals. It was a nail-biter, but ultimately few reef species were lost, and new colonies formed. That was a lesson for the world: ocean acidification long before the outside world realised the same problem would arise on Biosphere 1.Biosphere 2 was a physiological and social experiment, too.Our resident doctor was delighted that we followed his diet of low calories and high nutrients. ButThe biosphere experience showed me how urgently we need to change our paradigms for living on Earth, that, and that it can be deeply satisfying to recognise and celebrate our metabolic connection with the natural world.It showed me that we need engineers to redesign our technosphere, so that. And also that we need artists and writers and thinkers to help create a spiritual and cultural awakening, one that will allow us to become effective stewards not only of our planet but also of ourselves.