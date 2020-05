© Stephen Dalton, Minden Pictures



How it actually works remains a mystery, but if replicated by humans, it could be a boon for agriculture.Bumblebees aren't merely bumbling around our gardens.Now, a new study reveals that bumblebees force plants to flower by making tiny incisions in their leaves — a discovery that has stunned bee scientists."Wow! was my first reaction," says Neal Williams , a bee biologist at the University of California, Davis. "Then I wondered, how did we miss this? How could no one have seen it before?" Consuelo De Moraes , a chemical ecologist at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich, had the same reaction when one of her students, Foteini Pashalidou , noticedSuspecting the bees were inducing the plants to flower, the team set up a series of experiments. The results show thatThe research is promising for two reasons. For one,, a particularly useful skill as warming temperatures worldwide are causing the pollinators to emerge before plants have bloomed. The insects depend nearly exclusively on pollen for food for themselves and their larvae in the early spring.It's also a potential boost for the human food supply:For the study, De Moraes, Pashalidou — the study's lead author — and colleagues placed flowerless tomato and black mustard plants in mesh cages with pollen-deprived buff-tailed bumblebee colonies. They then removed the plants after worker bees made five to 10 holes in their leaves., according to the study, which was published May 21 in Science The scientists also placed pollen-fed and pollen-deprived bumblebee colonies in mesh cages with the flowerless plants to compare their behaviors.To ensure that their results weren't due to the lab's artificial conditions, the scientists placed bumblebee colonies and a variety of flowerless plant species on their Zurich rooftop in late March 2018.The bees — a very common European species — were free to forage as far afield as they liked. Yet— again, establishing that the bees' leaf-biting behavior is driven by the availability of pollen, the scientists say., the authors say.The mutually beneficial relationship between insect pollinators and flowers extends back some 130 million years. Plants provide the pollinators with food; in exchange, the pollinators fertilize their flowers.ButSaving Bumblebees Became This Photographer's Mission"That's what this study shows," says Lars Chittka , a behavioral ecologist at Queen Mary University of London, who wrote an essay accompanying the Science paper . "In a sense, the bees are signaling, Hey, we need food. Please speed up your flowering, and we'll pollinate you.""It's a very sophisticated type of communication," adds Santiago Ramirez , a chemical ecologist at the University of California, Davis, who wasn't involved in the study. "It seems bees have cracked the code that causes plants to flower."But many questions remain. Why do the incisions cause the plants to flower?And, asks Chittka,"They do something we haven't quite captured," says study co-author Mark Mescher , an evolutionary ecologist also at the Swiss institute."We hope to figure this out."Doing so could create a whole new way for humans to cultivate plants, a potentially major boon for agriculture.For bee experts, one of the greatest marvels of the study is that it started with simple, old-fashioned observation."Charles Darwin followed bumblebees around," says Williams. "Anyone interested in bumblebees has likely spent hours watching them on flowers. But probably not on plants that aren't in bloom."Then Pashalidou did just that — and opened an entirely new phenomenon to our eyes.Watch pollen-deprived bumblebees damage plant leaves