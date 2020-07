© Shemetov, (R) Getty Images / Bill Hinton

Foreign hackers are determined as ever to steal technology, meddle in elections and skew foreign policy, but fear not! The CIA has apparently been authorized to deliver preemptive cyber-strikes based on partisan mythmaking.US, UK and Canadian intelligence dropped a 16-page report on Thursday accusing "Russian hackers" - specifically APT29, the "Cozy Bear" hacking group of 'Russiagate' fame - of targeting unspecified entities involved in developing the (increasingly controversial) Covid-19 vaccine.Russia is far from the only country to be accused of such behavior, of course - China was accused of attempting to steal coronavirus vaccine research back in May, while US and UK intelligence agencies warned that same month that other "threat groups" were "actively targeting" local governments, pharmaceutical and research firms, healthcare facilities, and universities for virus-related hacking.Raab didn't name any of the Russians responsible for circulating the material, perhaps mindful of the embarrassment that befell his ideological brother-in-arms, Atlantic Council bot-hunter Ben Nimmo, who accused several real people of being "Russian bots." Further covering his bases, Raab in the same statement acknowledged that there was "no evidence of a broad-spectrum Russian campaign against the General Election."With regard to hacking, however, the world might be more concerned about the CIA than the Russians - especially following Wednesday's Yahoo News report that the agency had received carte blanche from Trump to wage preemptive (i.e. unjustified) cyber-warfare against any individual or organization it could link to a "handful of adversarial countries."According to several former US officials, the CIA has been wielding unprecedented offensive powers against American civilians only tenuously connected to Washington's geopolitical rivals since 2018, checking off at least 12 cyber-attacks on its "wish list" already.With a hotly anticipated election coming up in November, it's not hard to imagine how a few well-placed "leaks" or "destructive things" might convince voters to put aside their concerns about the administration's response to the pandemic - or to place it front and center, depending on whether the CIA has decided it can live with four more years of Trump.Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23