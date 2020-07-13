Russia insists that reports about the possible use of NATO aircraft to traffic drugs in Afghanistan be probed into, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday."We keep on receiving reports, including via mass media,," he stated during the Primakov Readings international online forum, TASS reported."We cannot verify these reports 100%. If military aircraft were used over Afghanistan, they could have been only NATO's aircraft and such flights could have been performed only by the military or special services. Naturally, such information needs to be probed into, first of all in the United States," Lavrov stressed.According to the Russian top diplomat, the investigation is also needed inside the country of NATO presence."Looking at absolutely reliable facts,," Lavrov added.