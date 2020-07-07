All places of worship must adhere to the following requirements: General Guidance

Suspend all communion-related activities as advised by Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Suspend all social gatherings, including those that occur before or after the service, as advised by Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health.

Suspend food services at this time.

Participation of religious services is limited to no more than 30% of the capacity of your premises.

Maintain a distance of two metres/six feet between all people, as much as possible.

Suspend regular childcare and children's programming.

Encourage the use of masks, and require that masks be worn when, in rare circumstances, physical distancing is not possible.

Suspend indoor singing activities and choir service.

Suspend the sharing and distribution of the following materials and objects: books, communion objects, microphones, prayer mats, prayer shawls, water, chalices, collection plates (please note: this is not an exhaustive list).

Discontinue use of the holy water stoup.

Avoid opportunities for the virus to spread through touch, either directly or indirectly through surfaces and objects, including objects that may be used in rituals or ceremonies.

Perform more frequent and enhanced cleaning and disinfection.

This, while at the same time, demonstrations that include violent and murderous rioting in the streets across America and Canada,