Robert Bridge is an American writer and journalist. He is the author of the book, 'Midnight in the American Empire,' How Corporations and Their Political Servants are Destroying the American Dream. @Robert_Bridge

At a time when Americans could use some spiritual support to see them through the coronavirus pandemic, states have banned worshipers from assembling under a single roof. How quickly US politicians forget about the Constitution.Just last week, a group of pastors, prohibited from congregating for Easter, the holiest day of the year for Christians, filed charges against California Governor Gavin Newsom for "criminalizing" church gatherings.It would be very difficult to argue with that line of reasoning. Shouldn't churchgoers be trusted to follow the social distancing guidelines just like everyone else? After all, just because they might believe in an afterlife, it doesn't necessarily mean they are in a hurry to get there.This begs the question: whatever happened to the rule that calls for the "separation of church and state?" Or is that only relevant when it comes to the church attempting to infringe upon the government, and not the other way around?In all but a handful of US states, worshipers are forced to 'attend' religious services online, or perhaps from the comfort of their automobiles in the church parking lot. Planning a wedding? The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has advised delaying nuptials at least until mid-May. How about a funeral? Even the crucial act of bidding farewell to the dearly departed has practically become an act of civil disobedience. Earlier this month, 15 members of a New Jersey synagogue were charged with violating the state's ban on large gatherings during a funeral service.Incredibly, even when it came to the question of gun shops, the government was quick to intervene on behalf of the Second Amendment (not to mention the powerful gun lobbies), declaring that such businesses were "essential" and should be allowed to remain open during the pandemic. The same thing applies to liquor stores, although a person would be hard-pressed to find any mention of those establishments in the US Constitution.In Kansas, for example, the question of church attendance exploded into a partisan firestorm as the Republican-led legislature, citing the state constitution, overturned Democratic Governor Laura Kelly's executive order restricting the size of religious gatherings to just 10 people. Kansas health officials said they felt the need to act after it was determined that three people out of 165 infected Kansas residents contracted the coronavirus at religious events.Last week, the Trump administration issued its first statement with regards to how states were handling religious gatherings. It was in response to a church in Mississippi which reportedly held parking lot worship services. This allowed congregants to listen to the sermon over their car radios, while sitting in their vehicles in the church parking lot with the windows rolled up. Despite these precautionary measures, the attendees were fined $500 per person - yet at the same time people were permitted to attend nearby drive-in restaurants, even with their car windows open.Attorney General William Barr reminded in his statement that "even in times of emergency ... the First Amendment and federal statutory law prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers."Now it remains to be seen if the states will abide by Barr's recommendation, supported as it is by the law of the land, or whether they will challenge the Trump administration, arguing that their actions are designed to protect the health of the public.Until a solution to the ongoing religious standoff is found, which just might be at the level of the Supreme Court, many Americans will be forced to observe their faith from the privacy of their own homes - even as "essential" businesses continue serving their customers. If anything, this is the perfect way to make a difficult situation absolutely intolerable.