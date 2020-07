© Reuters / National Parks Service handout

Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Twitter @NebojsaMalic

Democrats and their allies in the media are so obsessed with running contrary to President Donald Trump, their crusade against 'problematic' monuments is now targeting his July 4 celebrations and the iconic Mount Rushmore.The South Dakota mountain is famous around the world for the 60-foot (18-meter) faces of four US presidents - George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt - that were carved out of its side between 1927 and 1941. Almost a century later, however, the Democrats declared it an insult to Native Americans and described Trump's July 4 celebration there as "a rally glorifying white supremacy" in a now-deleted tweet.If you thought that was the end of it, you'd be mistaken.The Washington Post also joined the attack on Borglum, describing him as "deeply involved" with the KKK during his work on the Stone Mountain confederate monument in Georgia.As usual, the full story is far more complex. While the KKK did partly sponsor Stone Mountain and Borglum was said to have been a member, he broke with them in 1925 , walked off the project and destroyed all his designs and notes. None of his work on Stone Mountain remains, except the experience he put to use in carving Mount Rushmore.In the eyes of people who actually campaigned to remove the monuments to all four presidents featured there, that's one more reason Mt. Rushmore has to go.While it is tempting to think this is about Trump -- the laundry list of "arguments" being used against Mt. Rushmore suggests that there's a deeper antagonism here.The fireworks could set off wildfires, say the suddenly concerned . The event might expose some 7,500 in attendance to the coronavirus, say the media outlets insisting that the mass protests and riots of the past month had nothing to do with the spread of the virus. The monument's very existence violates the 1868 treaty with the Lakota, say the same people who cheered when Washington tore up the INF arms control pact just last year.That's a profoundly racist statement, given that none of the four people depicted on the mountain had actually harmed the Lakota personally. Yet the paper that has sought to reimagine US history as irredeemably racist and evil, through the prism of its 1619 project , did not seem inclined to object.For all that they owned slaves, without Washington and Jefferson there would have literally been no United States: no Declaration of Independence, no victory over the British crown, no Constitution.