Puppet Masters
Democrats: Independence Day celebrations glorify white supremacy
The Federalist
Tue, 30 Jun 2020 00:01 UTC
As of press time, the Democratic Party has yet to offer any apology or retraction for the outlandish claim.
The accusation that celebrating the Fourth glorifies racism was not the only eyebrow-raising argument made. The message also claimed Trump "blocked critical pandemic relief" for Native Americans.
What actually happened was that a fraction of the funding allocated by the CARE Act, which Trump helped push through, was delayed within the Treasury. Its hardly the only time there have been delays in distributing government bailout checks. There has been no evidence showing the president had anything to do with the error, nor any serious allegations of such.
In addition, Democrats claimed Trump had "attempted to limit their (Native American) voting rights." No evidence was provided for this claim either.
Since rioters have moved from targeting Robert E. Lee to Thomas Jefferson and George Washington, support for destroying the historic mountainside memorial is growing among liberal voters.
The monument is within the Black Hills, a 5,000-square-mile area. Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota recently stated her intent to defend the monument against calls for its destruction. "This is no longer about equality," Noem said in a recent interview. "This is a radical rewriting of our history, and in South Dakota we won't stand for it."
Three million people visit Mount Rushmore annually, many of whom come to its Fourth of July festivities.
Jonah Gottschalk is an intern at the Federalist. He studies Modern History and International Relations at the University of St Andrews.
Reader Comments
Every American needs to go on Valium for 30 days -- all together now.
It's not poison even for the sane
Trust me it won’t be long now!! If ya celebrating thanksgiving then you are by default a racist misogynistic transphobe. That’s according to the Wokies if they get their way!
No doubt St Nicholas is looking over his shoulder, and if he isn’t, maybe he should be 🤣
Valium!! Escape ROUTE MasterBedRooms PROST mein Schatz
LindaMay suggests the entire country take valium for a month and that is probably a good start. I personally think psilocybin mushrooms are a more natural alternative but it's the thought(s) that count.
So U.S. of A., quit taking yourself so seriously because nobody else is taking you seriously any more.
LindaMay suggests the entire country take valium for a month and that is probably a good start. I personally think psilocybin mushrooms are a more natural alternative but it's the thought(s) that count.I think it's been proven without a doubt many many times over that drugzzzz and Americans don't mix.
Sneaking sneaky hippy slippy slippery words like 'natural' and 'alternative' in with the mix doesn't change anything in that regard.