© Kena Betancur/Getty Images



"Let local communities decide who is going to police them. Police commanders are the most powerful agency heads in our city and we don't have enough say so on who is coming to particular communities - I think that is an important piece."

"Perhaps it can be revised to where it is not a focus on negative activity - arrests and summonses and enforcement activity - and more a measurement of accountability of police managers who are responsible for delivering police services."

"Undereducation, poor housing, lack of employment — these are all things that are racist. The NYPD did not create them, but they are required to police those communities where these symptoms have caused a population that is underserved in terms of positive services and overserved in terms of enforcement. The reality is the other services have been underfunded and underserving communities of color. It would be much better to find funding outside of the police department to correct their deficiencies rather than blame the police department for those failures."

"Defunding police means civilianizing the department so officers are no longer performing civilian jobs. They are actually performing patrol and public safety - what they were hired for. There is a way to look at the overspending and overbloated without taking one item from public safety. So I am with those who say we must remain safe."

New York City's homicide rate has hit a five-year high ason the heels of an "implosion" of the city's judicial system, according to NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea.within the judicial system (which have shunted indictments against the most dangerous illegal gun criminals),(which has prisoners being released from jail straight into homelessness), andhave all hindered the NYPD's efforts to staunch the bleeding, Shea believes.Shea said that if the Supreme Court can hold proceedings during the pandemic, there should be a way to arraign people and have grand juries during these pandemic times, pleadingThe commissioner also said— and supposed to be monitored."Releasing people to homeless shelters is a recipe for disaster," he said. "There is no safety net, often we don't even have a clue where they are."Shea summed up his thoughts bluntly: "The people who are suffering are the people in New York City."Compared to the same week last year, NYPD crime data shows the total number of shooting victims rose 42 percent, along with 166 homicides to date compared to 134 from 2019. That represents a 24 percent increase in homicides year-over-year, marking an increase of 2.5 percent over year-to-date totals from five years ago.Former NYPD Chief of Patrol Wilbur Chapman said that in this instance, the uptick is the rule, not the exception."Spikes in crime are not aberrations. Spikes in crime are a reality," Chapman said. He believes thatInstead, he says the NYPD chose to "throw the baby out with the bath water."While calling the uptick "extremely alarming," Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said he did not want to see "heavy-handed policing," but ratherShea also addressed the recent protests in the city, saying the department is conducting an after-action report which will be made public.On the busiest days of the protests,During that peak time, Shea believes the NYPD did a good job overall but given the incidents under investigation, said there were "things we did well and ... there's things we have to learn and do better."One of the things the NYPD is looking at is changing the training for officers, making it more hands-on. The commissioner said it may be best to take some of the experience "out of the classroom and take it into the field."Specifically, Shea said they'll look at tactics they could improve — including better supervision and how to deal with instances where a crowd of 500 is protesting peacefully, but five people use the protests as cover to commit violence.Shea also announced Wednesday a series of departmental moves to try and broadly re-shape the NYPD's Community Affairs operation, one of which was placing Chief Jeffrey Maddrey in charge of the unit.Separately, he is asking Chief Nilda Hofmann to take over the Transportation Bureau and assigning Chief of Special Victims Division, Judith Harrison, to take over the Brooklyn North command and will receive a second star.Other changes that could come includea statistical model used by the department to track crime in the city. The Captain's Endowment Association sent a letter to Shea and Mayor Bill de Blasio calling for changes to be made to the system, or to do away with it entirely, as they said it focuses on stats too much.It is not clear how Shea or de Blasio will view getting rid of COMPSTAT, but Chapman said that while the 26-year-old system may need some revisions,One thing the former police chief seemed to be certain of: defunding the department is not the answer to race problemsInstead Chapman, who is Black, said there wereAdams, who is in favor of defunding the department, said thatHe also said that "accountability lies on all sides" when it comes to policing, meaning changes must be made to ensure that police and community relations can improve.