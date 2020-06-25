© Dimitri Otis/Getty Images

Australia's taxpayer funded public broadcaster ABC is facing ridicule after announcing it would host a debate asking if chess is racist because the white team traditionally gets to go first under the rules of the game.A former member of the Australian Chess Federation discovered that the debate was set to take place when he was asked by a radio producer to take part.Furious Australians took to Twitter to express outrage that ABC was wasting money and time on such an irrelevant question.It turns out that the white team going first has absolutely nothing to do with "racism" and 5 minutes of cursory research would have confirmed this fact.But we live in 2020, and everything is potentially racist if there's power or social media clout to be gained.