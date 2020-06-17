© NBC7

A San Diego man lost his job recently after being accused on social media of making a racist gesture, but he says he was just cracking his knuckles.Emmanuel Cafferty lost his job with San Diego Gas and Electric last month after a stranger took a photo of him with his arm hanging out the window of his company pickup while he happened to be near a Black Lives Matter rally. The photographer then posted the image to Twitter, KNSD-TV reported.that has been made popular by many white supremacists. The gesture resembles the "OK" sign that includes the thumb and forefinger in a circle and the three other fingers extended.The original tweet said, "[J]ust passed a bunch of kids walking on the sidewalk holding BLM signs, honked to say I am with them and this guy in the #SDGE truck pulls along side and flashes this at me for the next couple blocks."Cafferty told KNSD that he was simply cracking his knuckles."I do that a lot when I'm driving," he said. "It has no racist intent behind it."Cafferty was flummoxed, telling KNSD, "When my supervisor said that I was being accused of doing a white supremacist gesture, that was baffling.""I was confident that I would be able to — with my character — show SDG&E that I'm not a racist," he added.he said.And now Cafferty is despondent."I don't know how long it's going to take me to get over this," he told the station, "butThe outlet contacted Cafferty's original Twitter accuser about the incident. Apparently he has since realized that he may have ruined an innocent man's life.He added that he never intended for Caffery to get canned.SDG&E released a statement, KNSD reported, saying: "We hold all SDG&E employees to a high standard and expect them to live up to our values every day. We conducted a good faith and thorough investigation that included gathering relevant information and multiple interviews, and took appropriate action."