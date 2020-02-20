Patients deemed to be "racist" or "homophobic" will be denied care in NHS Trust hospitals under new rules set to take effect in April.Police will also be given new powers to prosecute "hate crimes" committed against NHS staff.This is even worse than China's social credit score, which hasn't yet gone so far as to punish people by withdrawing medical treatment if they engage in wrongthink.First it was deplatforming people from social media websites, then it was deplatforming people from bank accounts and mortgages. Now it's deplatforming people from hospital treatment.It's also important to emphasize that these changes are coming in under a supposedly "conservative" government.Respondents poked fun at the new rules."This is going to be hilarious when a boomer is denied his double bypass cause he called someone coloured on Facebook," remarked one."Don't get sick in the UK if you've ever posted "Grooming gang" statistics," commented another.