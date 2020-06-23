© Shutterstock

The United States on Monday changed the status of four more Chinese state media organizations, denouncing them as propaganda outlets, renewing a feud with Beijing.All nine outlets "are effectively controlled by the government of the People's Republic of China," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.The state-run news organizations will be required to report details on their US-based staff and real estate transactions to the State Department. Their reporting will not be restricted, officials said."These four outlets are not media outlets; they are propaganda outlets," David Stilwell, the top US diplomat for East Asia, told reporters.He declined to say if the four outlets would be asked to reduce their US-based staff -- action taken against the five organizations that were earlier designated.The announcement was further evidence that a closed-door meeting last week in Hawaii between Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and senior Chinese official Yang Jiechi did little to ease tensions.Pompeo said later that he considered China a "rogue" player and said he was "very frank" in expressing his concerns to Yang including over Beijing's response to the coronavirus pandemic and its proposed security law in Hong Kong.Beijing said at the time it was taking reciprocal action against the "oppression" of its reporters.Media rights advocates have voiced misgivings about the approach of President Donald Trump's administration, saying it gave China a pretext to kick out journalists who have fearlessly reported on the coronavirus pandemic and the mass incarceration of Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims.Source: AFP