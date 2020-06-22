They found "KKK" scrawled on it, KHQ-TV reported. The mannequin also had NYPD patches. The mock lynching of a law enforcement officer was "extremely disturbing," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said on Facebook.
"Both the tactics and props used were a deliberate attempt to exasperate an anti-police sentiment and drive a divide in our community. This incident was carried out by people wanting to undermine our dedicated efforts to keep our city safe."Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that he wouldn't let "an appalling and disturbing act like this derail our progress."
Which approach would reduce the likelihood of a redux? Which would decrease it? We know. "Everything I need to know, I learned in kindergarten." Stupid cops.
R.C.
P.s., In boy scouts we learned knots. Those who weren't in boy scouts either learned from dads or older family friends, (or boy scouts.) By the time I was 10 I knew the proper way to make a hangman's noose - 13 loops as I recall. The idiots who did this are lucky their 'knot' didn't come apart. PATHETIC! Reminds me of the idiots not knowing how to make a Molotov Cocktail, another adolescent turning point for the slightly crazier sorts.
Both are indicators of how younger kids are disconnected from ground reality/physics.
RC