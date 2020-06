© The Media Hell



"Both the tactics and props used were a deliberate attempt to exasperate an anti-police sentiment and drive a divide in our community. This incident was carried out by people wanting to undermine our dedicated efforts to keep our city safe."

Florida authorities are seeking the individuals who used an interstate overpass to stage a mock lynching with a mannequin in a police uniform and pig mask, according to reports. Deputies pulled down the mannequin Saturday morning after responding to the overpass on I-95 in Jacksonville for a possible suicide. KHQ-TV reported . The mannequin also hadThe mock lynching of a law enforcement officer was "extremely disturbing," Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said on Facebook.Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted that he wouldn't let "an appalling and disturbing act like this derail our progress."