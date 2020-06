© InfoWars



Russia was never a threat

"it appears unlikely that the Kremlin will deliberately precipitate a major conflict, or - barring the ever present possibility of miscalculation - undertake an adventure which would involve an obvious and real risk of precipitating a major conflict."

Keeping Germany down - still

About the Author:

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer. He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991-1998 as a UN weapons inspector. Follow him on Twitter @RealScottRitter

By calling out Germany for failing to pay its fair share of the cost of NATO, US President Donald Trump has challenged the legitimacy of the foundational premise upon which the alliance was built. This is a good thing.A group of international academics, during a recent conference at the US Center for Strategic and International Studies, have concluded thatthe transatlantic alliance charged with deterring perceived Russian aggression and protecting the international rules-based order that has dominated international relations since the end of the Second World War.as punishment for Berlin's failure to keep a promise to raise its defense spending to levels matching two percent of its GDP.Trump's actions, and the concerns of the international academics about the possible demise of NATO, are perhaps best evaluated in the context ofIsmay's statement, made in 1952 - three years after the founding of NATO -It also reflected the intellectually vacuous premise of NATO's role in protecting the same"Keeping the Russians out" has always been a logical fallacy. The fact is thatMoreover, the US and its allies knew this. A report prepared by the Division of Research for Europe, Office of Intelligence Research, Department of State, dated July 1, 1949, noted thatEven when the Soviet Union perfected the ability in the late 1970s to launch offensive military operations capable of defeating NATO forces within a week (the), this was inthat the alliance might seek to use such weapons in a pre-emptive attack against the Soviet Union and its Warsaw Pact allies.In any event, with the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, the reunification of Germany in 1990, and the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991,NATO, however, could not survive in an environment void of an external threat from an expansionist Russian nemesis.(despite multiple assurances given to Moscow that such actions would not be taken), whilein Europe and beyond.This relentless search for an enemy worthy of a transatlantic alliance has brought the world full circle to a situation that parallels that which existed in July 1949. Russia is neither seeking nor is prepared for a major conflict with the West, and yet the NATO alliance projects alleged Russian intent as its raison d'etre, manufacturing a " Suwalki Gap " vulnerability designed to mimic that of the " Fulda Gap " during the Cold War.NATO, however, cannot justify its existence without a Russian threat, and so, yet again, one has been manufactured from crises of NATO's own making.The notion of "keeping Germany down" is reflective of another logical fallacy inherent in NATO's existence. It was the West, through NATO, which sought to keep Germany divided and, moreover, to remilitarize West Germany. The timing of Lord Ismay's pronouncement on NATO was contemporaneous with the so-called " Stalin Note ," a proposal from the Soviet leader to the US, France and Great Britain made in March 1952 calling for the reunification of a demilitarized Germany with no restrictions on its economic development.While ostensibly building Germany up, the NATO policy of seeking confrontation with Russia actually continues the stated intent of Lord Ismay to "keep Germany down" by throwing a monkey wrench into German-Russian economic relations.which has Germany ceding strategic control of its economy and, by extension, that of all Europe, by becoming overly reliant on Russian gas. This kind of thinking ignores the fact that Russia depends on the economic benefits derived from the Nord Stream 2 pipeline for its own economic wellbeing, andof the so-called "rules-based post-war world order" is thatprojecting an umbrella of strength under which its allies will take shelter from threats, real and imagined. To justify the maintenance of such military capability in the aftermath of the Second World War, the US was compelled to over-hype a Soviet threat worthy of global containment. In addition to projecting a non-existent Soviet desire to occupy Western Europe, the US manufactured so-calledwith the Soviets of its own making. The US needed NATO as a justification forneeded to sustain Lord Ismay's foundational premise of "keeping Russia out, Germany down and the US in"from George H.W. Bush through to Barack Obama.By envisioning a world where the US and Russia could get along as friends, calling out the hypocrisy of the US continuing to pay the lion's share of a bloated NATO budget, and re-examining America's relationship with the world in a context other than simply preserving 75-year-old "rules,"If re-elected, the reality is thatGiven that NATO was born on a false premise that has been artificially sustained for nearly 70 years, such an outcome cannot come soon enough.