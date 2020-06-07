Puppet Masters
Trump orders 9,500 US troops to leave Germany, some will go to Poland - 25,000 remain - Updates
The Guardian
Sat, 06 Jun 2020 02:31 UTC
The move would reduce US troop numbers in Germany to 25,000, compared with the 34,500 currently there, a senior US official said.
The official said the move was the result of months of work by America's top military officer, General Mark Milley, chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and had nothing to do with tensions between Trump and the German chancellor, Angela Merkel, who thwarted Trump's plan to host a G7 meeting this month.
A second senior administration official said the 9,500 troops would be sent elsewhere: some to Poland, some to other allied countries, and the rest would return home. The official said there was less need for the large contingent in Germany because of overall increased defence spending by the US-led Nato military alliance.
The second official said the change was ordered in a memorandum signed recently by Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien. The official said the United States started working on the plan last September and had just now got the pieces in place.
The move is the latest twist in relations between Berlin and Washington, which have often been strained during Trump's presidency. Trump has pressed Germany to raise defence spending and accused Berlin of being a captive of Russia due to its energy reliance.
About 17,000 US civilian employees support the US troops in Germany. It is believed the United States also has nuclear warheads there.
In May, the then US ambassador to Germany, Richard Grenell, accused Berlin of undermining Nato's nuclear deterrent, taking aim at Merkel's junior coalition partners after some of their leaders called for nuclear disarmament.
Comment: See also:
- Poland's 'Fort Trump' closer to a reality: Ready to negotiate an offer US can't refuse
- Iraq-US talks will fail if they do not include withdrawal of troops - Iraqi politician
- Taliban agree with US to reduce violence in return for withdrawal from Afghanistan
The removal of US troops from Germany has run the gambit of reactions and has been the cause of a 'wake-up call for Europeans' and a chance to loosen ties that many feel are undesirable:
While some in the German establishment fumed over the US presumably keeping Berlin uninformed about plans to withdraw thousands of troops, others envisioned it as a chance to loosen ties with their turbulent NATO ally.In response to the news, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that being a US ally is valuable but complicated:
Washington didn't bother to inform Berlin of its intent to redeploy thousands of troops from Germany to other locations, with the news coming out of the blue for the government, German media reported on Saturday. Previously, Reuters and the Wall Street Journal reported that some of the 9,500 service members would be sent to Poland, some to other allied nations, and the rest would eventually return home.
Keeping Germans in the dark is "quite unusual," but the rationale behind it is easy to recognize, Andreas Nick, a high-ranking member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU), said. Everything here suggests "that it was not technical, but a purely politically motivated decision," he told Deutsche Welle.
Lamenting the move, Nick said US soldiers and their families are "welcome" in Germany.
Dietmar Bartsch, who leads the non-mainstream Left Party, wasn't as reserved. He fired off a somewhat incendiary tweet, saying the government should thank Washington and lay the groundwork for "a full withdrawal of US soldiers" during talks with the Trump administration.
If it happens, the departing troops "should take the American atomic bombs with them at the same time," Bartsch added.
His sentiment was somewhat echoed by Johann Wadephul, who co-heads the ruling coalition's faction in the parliament. Trump and his team are "neglecting a fundamental management task: the involvement of the allies in decision-making processes," he stated. For him, the news provides an opening to make Europe less dependent on the US.
The news received a mixed reaction from Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, who spoke out this Sunday. "If it comes to the withdrawal of some of the US troops, we will take note of this," Maas told Bild newspaper.In the meantime, Poland would seem to be chomping at the bit for the arrival of US troops:
Berlin appreciates "the cooperation with the US armed forces that has grown over the decades," and that bond serves "the interest of our two countries," he said.
However, the foreign minister hinted that the relationship is not always so easy.We are close partners in the Transatlantic alliance. But: It is complicated.The reported decision came out of the blue for the German government, reports indicate. Local media widely quoted top lawmakers who voiced unease over how Germany was kept in the dark about the withdrawal plans.
While some senior politicians have accused the US of sidelining its allies when it comes to decision making, others say now is the time for Europe to take charge of its own future.
Although the reports are yet to be officially confirmed, Poland has already staked a claim for its share of the US troop pie.Needless to say, bolstering NATO's presence in any area of Europe is not sending out a very positive signal for US-Russia relations.
"I deeply hope that as a result of the many talks that we had ... part of the troops based today in Germany which are being removed by the United States ... will indeed come to Poland," Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told radio station RMF 24 on Saturday.
The decision is now in the United States' hands, but Warsaw hopes that "that the [US] contingent in Poland will continue to grow," the premier stated. Expanding US troop presence is all about reinforcing "the eastern flank of NATO," Morawiecki said, stopping short of invoking the well-worn 'Russian threat'.I think Germany understands that geopolitics is changing, that we need to strengthen the eastern part of NATO.Meanwhile, Berlin was caught somewhat off-guard by the news, local outlet Der Spiegel suggested. Washington, their report says, did not previously inform its NATO ally Germany of its plans. Notably, both the German Defense Ministry and the Foreign Office refused to comment on the matter, as did the Pentagon itself.
Reader Comments
The United States still maintains nearly 800 military bases in more than 70 countries and territories abroad—from giant “Little Americas” to small radar facilities. Britain, France and Russia, by contrast, have about 30 foreign bases combined[Link]
Japan has 50,000 troops (+40,000 dependents) + 5.000 civilians
U.S. Central Command says between 60,000 and 70,000 U.S. troops are in the Middle East
24,000 US military personnel, civilian staff and family members posted in the UK
6,000 or more U.S. personnel deployed in Africa
"More US Military Power Needed in Antarctic to Deter Malign Activity"
United States has some 76 military bases in Latin America
Commitment? - If I was German, I would be concerned about being a client state and the 50,000 occupying troops, with their nukes