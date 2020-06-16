All ideologies are similar, but the left-wing ideologies have one radical difference from the right-wing ones. The right-wing are conservatives, traditionalists. They seek to preserve the foundations of the existing society and state. Therefore they are focused on defending the interests of the state and the people. They are close to nationalists, but the ordinary right-wing (conservatives) consider the people to be representatives of all people who inhabit this state and adhere to its traditions. Nationalists, on the other hand, try to bring the nation out as a kind of absolutely pure substrate, constantly burning themselves on it, because there are no absolutely pure representatives of any existing nation.The logic of the right-wing conservatives is perfectly formulated by the ancient Chinese (who had already been influenced by the patriarchal-traditionalist ideology of Confucius for several hundred years): "A barbarian who lives like a Khan is a Khan. A Khan who lives like a barbarian is a barbarian". I.e., it doesn't matter who you are by origin, it's important to know the culture of the society you belong to.Thus, right-wing conservatism separates its society from the rest and sets forth the conditions that determine belonging to this society. But it does not deny the right of other societies to exist in the form dictated by their culture and traditions.Left-wing movements differ from right-wing ones by the fact that want to make the whole world happy. The left always seems to know the universal recipe for happiness for all nations. Hence the ruthlessness of all left-wing revolutions ― from liberal bourgeois to social democratic and communistic (proletarian). By the way, Hitler's national socialism positioned itself as a left-wing revolutionary movement too (it only limited mankind to Aryans).The left is atheist (even if it is the bourgeois liberals of the French revolution or the modern left-liberal globalists) for the same reason. To recognise the existence of God is to destroy the foundations of any left-wing ideology. After all, as was said above,But only the Lord is omniscient and all-powerful. Thus, by claiming universalism, the left rejects God. Therefore, left-wing atheism is natural, and "Orthodox Communists" are neither Orthodox nor Communists.If you know the universal recipe for happiness, then you yourself lay claim to the position of the Lord in the universe, and you do not need a second Lord. So the left denies God, seeing him as a competitor in the fight for the minds and hearts of people. When it was still impossible to deny God (in the XIV-XVI centuries), back then quasi (some degree) movements rejected an official religion, inventing their own surrogates, which made it possible to push God on the second place on expense of recognising for a preacher and, ideally, for every person, the right to interpret the word of God and follow in their life not the predefined rules, but their own interpretations.But after all, the same was also done by the French revolutionaries (from Girondists to the left Thermidorians), and also the Bolsheviks.And indeed, having a recipe for building a universal (hitherto unprecedented) welfare society, it is necessary to clear the ground for this new society. The old social structures interfere, even if they do not resist, even if they welcome the new.. But as soon as society realises that the revolutionaries have come to destroy, not improve, what is available for the sake of some hypothetical "better world", it starts to resist and civil war breaks out.Even if the left wins the civil war (which in the last 300 years has happened quite often), all of them equally suffer a defeat on the ideological front, because victory in the civil war is given to them only if they accept the need to integrate their ideas into the existing social structure. And then for several years or several decades society mills the ideas and returns to the normal state (although at the price of big human and material losses). If the left completely refuses compromises, then they suffer a defeat in the civil war, because sooner or later they are alone against everyone. Every person and every social group may not like something in society, and they would like to change it. But not at the price of the destruction of all of society, a habitual way of life, change of traditions, renouncing the faith of the ancestors, etc.It is precisely for this reason the majority of left-wing parties sooner or later integrate into the current socio-political structure, retaining only the name and certain (non-essential) program provisions from their leftism. However, there is always a demand for left-wing radicalism, and "traitors" are replaced by new generations of revolutionaries who create new parties.. The fashionable left-liberal globalist ideology was accepted by such traditionalist forces as the German CDU/CSU, French de Gaullists, British Conservatives, and the US Democratic Party (as well as a considerable part of the Republican Party). In their place, new right-wing non-systemic politicians start to come forward (Alternative for Germany; a group of Republicans who place a stake on the non-systemic traditionalist Trump; and so on). I.e.,, which was born as a universalist ideology of the right-wing conservative American system.For the first time, conservatism was able to spread globally due to the US taking the position of the world hegemon.But the right that became the left did not escape the problems of the traditional left. The forceful implantation of left-liberal ideology started to cause increasing resistance both on the world's periphery and in the centre of the global empire ― in the countries of the united West. This resistance became stronger as the pressure of the globalists became stronger.In general, Milosevic, Kuchma, Yanukovych, Shevardnadze, and other victims of "colour" putsches were much more in the interests of the United States as a state than any of their successors. But they did not correspond to the interests and views of the left-liberal elite. It was favourable to the US state to have strong stable allies capable of defending their national interestsBut the left-liberal ideology demanded the destruction of nationalist states and the creation in their place of helpless protectorates controlled by the equally helpless "Sorosites".However, the very fact of the transition to violence testified to the critical weakness of the system, which is unable to ensure the attractiveness of its "bright future" for all mankind. It is not surprising that, having got involved in the promotion of left-liberal ideas around the world, the globalists wasted resources and started to lose their support in their own base - in the West (in the United States and Western Europe). It turned out that they start losing fair elections everywhere. And the growth of the popularity of conservative forces was so explosive that it became clear that one or two electoral cycles remained before the absolute world-historical defeat of left-liberal globalists.They were especially afraid of the re-election of Donald Trump for a second term.. This would give a strong incentive to European conservatives, and the political landscape of western Europe would also critically change.Left-liberal globalists differ in nothing from the traditional left. They very much believe in the super-value of their ideas that they are ready to kill for the sake of their celebration with millions and to destroy not only foreign states, but also their own. In order to prevent a second Trump term, they unleashed a colour uprising in the United States. This uprising successfully skipped the stage of the traditional "Maidan", immediately entering the phase of a nationwide putsch with a serious physical component and with a rapid flow into a state of civil war.[not to be confused with the anti-globalist Yellow Vest movement - ed],Globalists are trying to maintain control of the united West (as a springboard to world domination), even at the cost of a devastating civil war in the west itself. Like all leftists, they believe that their seizure of power justifies any sacrifice.