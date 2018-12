© Unknown

Philip M. Giraldi, Ph.D., is the Executive Director of the Council for the National Interest.

We are the Little Folk-we!Too little to love or to hate.Leave us alone and you'll seeHow we can drag down the State!-A Pict Song, Rudyard KiplingBelgium has joined the list of countries that are rebelling against their elected leadership.The agreement made no distinction and regarded immigration as a positive phenomenon. The Belgian people apparently did not agree. Facebook registered 1,200 Belgians agreeing that the Prime Minister was a traitor. Some users expressed concern for their children's futures, noting thatOthers said they would get yellow vests and join the protests.The unrest witnessed in a number of places is focused on some specific demands butThe French yellow vests initially protested against proposed increases in fuel taxes that would have affected working people dependent on transportation disproportionately. But when that demand was met by the government of President Emmanuel Macron, the demonstrations continued and even grew, suggesting thatPerhaps not surprisingly,The US State Department inevitably agrees,Some commentators looking somewhat more deeply at the riots in France have even suggested that the real issue just might be regime change, thatwith many of the voters through both its policies and the rhetoric justifying them that it had lost its legitimacy and there was no possibility of redemption. Any change would have to be an improvement, particularly as a new regime would be particularly sensitive to the sentiments of those being governed, at least initially. One might suggest that theome what may, to shake up the system might well be calledas that is more-or-less what happened in the United States.The idea that republican or democratic government will eventually deteriorate into some form of tyranny is not exactly new. Thomas Jefferson advocated a new revolution every generation to keep the spirit of government accountable to the people alive.Call it what you will -as recently deceased President George H.W. Bush once labeled it, characteristically embraces a world community in which there is free trade, free movement of workers and democracy. They all sound like good thingsThey have also been thefought since the Second World War, wars to "liberate" people who never asked to be invaded or bombed as part of the process.And there are, of course, major differences between neoliberals and neoconservatives in terms of how one brings about the universal nirvana, with thebecause it represents what they see, perhaps cynically, as the moral high ground and is recognized as being the right thing to do.because the United States has the power to do so in a process that makes it and its allies impossible to challenge. The latter view is promoted under the phony slogan that "Democracies do not fight other democracies."The fact that globalists of every type consider nationalism a threat to their broader ambitions has meant thatWith that in mind, and focusing on two issues -- one might reasonably argue that large numbers of ordinary citizens now believe themselves to beas rewarding work becomes harder to find and communities are destroyed through waves of both legal and illegal immigration.In the United States, for example, most citizens now believe that the political system does not work at all while almost none think that even when it does work it operates for the well-being of all the citizens. For the first time since the Great Depression,Projections by sociologists and economists suggest that the current generation growing up in the United States will likely be materially poorer than their parents.What has been occurring in Belgium, France, with Brexit in Britain, in the recent election in Italy, and also in the warnings coming from Eastern Europe about immigration and European Union community economic policiesAnd let us not forget the countries that have already felt the lash and been subjected to the social engineering of Angela Merkel - Ireland, Spain, Portugal and Greece.There have been windows in historyThe American and French revolutions come to mind as does 1848. Perhaps we are experiencing something like that at the present time,that have been embraced to their benefit by the elites and the establishment in much of the world. It could well become a hard fought and sometimes bloody conflict butWill the people really have power in the increasingly globalized world or will it be the 1% with its government and media backing that emerges triumphant?