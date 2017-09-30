How Globalism Works Like the Mafia
Sott.net
Fri, 29 Sep 2017 08:05 UTC
Corporations to Central Banks
The power structure of global elites is like nested Russian dolls made up of corporations. How many people realize that KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut are owned by the same corporation? Or that HBO, CNN, TBS, TNT, and Cartoon Network all report to the same boss? Or that whether you drink Budweiser, Corona, Stella, Busch or Michelob (and dozens of others), you end up paying one giant corporation?
Who controls these corporations? It's not the CEO, as most people believe. The real control lies in the hands of the largest shareholders and/or the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors of all giant corporations are linked to each other by one or two degrees of separation. Some elites even sit on multiple boards at the same time. For example, Rochelle Lazarus sits on the boards of Merck, GE and Blackstone; Jon Huntsman sits on the boards of Hilton, Ford, Caterpillar and Chevron; and Timothy P. Flynn is a director at JP Morgan Chase, Wal-Mart, Alcoa and United Healthcare. Think for a moment how all these corporations would seem totally unrelated to a regular person.
The Board of Directors report to the next level of bosses, the financial overlords. All the public corporations in the West - and much of the world now - are controlled by large shareholders, who are giant financial corporations. Thus a study in 2011 showed that fewer than 150 mega corporations pretty much control all the corporations in the world! Some of these have recognizable names such as Barclays or JP Morgan; other names such as State Street or AXA are hardly known outside the financial circles, yet they have incredible influence and wealth.
There are also a few individuals like Carl Icahn or Paul Singer who can borrow billions of dollars at 0%, buy tons of shares of a corporation, change its policies (like how dividends are distributed), and make a killing a few months later. This is how the financial mafia's shakedown works.
On the top of the food chain are the central banks who have the amazing ability to create money out of thin air. As Meyer Rothschild reportedly once said, "Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws!" These people are the ultimate Godfathers of globalism. They determine the winners and the losers in capitalism, and thus control all the corporations (including the media), politicians, militaries, and the Deep States around the world.
How to Use Corporations
All these corporations are but tools to be used for a higher purpose - controlling people. The financial system is the primary tool used to control nations. Any nation's debt, wealth, credit rating, stock market, etc., can be manipulated by Wall Street, which is the financial weapon of mass destruction.
There are other corporations that wield power in less obvious ways. Monsanto's GMOs are effective weapons in controlling nations (if a country has to buy seeds and pesticides from foreign corporations every year, that country will stay submissive). Big Pharma and medicines also create dependencies in people and nations.
Above all, globalists strive for the ability to control what people think. This is where media, entertainment and the Internet come into play. Fortunately (for them), all are corporatized, so that Facebook, Google, the mainstream media and Hollywood can all work together to form the Ministry of Truth and control what people all over the world feel, think and believe.
The Internet is also a great tool to spy on people and leaders of nations all over the world. This comes in handy when uncooperative leaders have to be blackmailed or overthrown (example: anti-US Brazilian president Rousseff was removed by a leaked phone call. The NSA had spied on her and tapped her phone).
When Corporations Need Some Help...
Corporatocracy needs a lot of help in a "free market," and that's where military and politics come into play. Globalism demands that all the natural resources around the world be privatized, people of all nations be ready to work for the globalists and all the economies be opened up for the corporations to sell their products. When nations resist this trend, they will suddenly face extraordinary problems. (Those who are familiar with John Perkins and his work as an "Economic Hit Man" understand this process).
In the mafia movies, people who need to be persuaded may receive a dead fish wrapped in a newspaper or may wake up next to a horse's head on their bed. In geopolitics, the warnings come in the form of color revolutions (Georgia, Ukraine), attacks by Western-backed Islamic terrorists (Libya, Syria, Philippines), rise of separatist movements (Kurdistan, Balochistan, Rakhine State in Burma), hostile attitudes from neighboring countries (Qatar, Iran), etc. If those don't work, there may be sanctions (Venezuela) and eventually a 'shock and awe' invasion. Unlike the mobster world where a helicopter attack can simply be carried out (Godfather II), globalists put in a lot of effort to justify their overt violence. This task of selling a war is carried out by the mainstream media, pundits and politicians.
In my book, Syria - War of Deception, I explain the geopolitics of proxy wars, Islamic terrorism, and the struggle for global hegemony.
An ideal nation will be a vassal nation which will generously share and privatize its natural resources, provide cheap labor, open its markets to multi-national corporations, borrow excessive amounts from the World Bank and IMF, buy a lot of US treasury bonds, host US/NATO military bases, purchase US/EU weapons, and vote in the UN as instructed.
The Beginning of the End?
People who are not distracted by the daily drama of life or otherwise rendered incapable of thinking critically, can see enormous problems with the current system. Globalists have used fake, fiat money to push the US and most nations around the world into colossal debt. The entire global economy is sustained by artificial interest rates, real estate bubbles, stock market bubbles, and fictitious assets such as $500 trillion of derivatives (when the global GDP is only $75 trillion). We live in a real world that's dependent on a Ponzi system fueled by virtual assets.
Most leaders of countries around the world have bought into this globalist system. However, there are a few who are still resisting it to various degrees - North Korea does it belligerently; Syria, Iran, Venezuela and Russia do it defensively; and some such as China, Myanmar and the Philippines do it in more nuanced ways.
Recently, there has also been grassroots resistance to the social engineering efforts of globalism. Since 1950, globalists have embarked upon a continuous cultural revolution that has tried to change every fundamental aspect of society. In order to achieve their Orwellian/Huxleyan goals, globalists have to completely alter the notions of family, culture, tradition, religion, national identity/pride, history and so on.
The next twenty years may be the most significant in modern human history. In geopolitics, will we enter a multipolar world where Russia and some of its Eurasian allies can retain their sovereignty? Can the USA and China avoid the "Thucydides trap"? Can we prevent a nuclear war? How will Islamic terrorism manifest itself in the coming years? How likely is that Europe will irrevocably change as a society and a civilization? Will there be a counter-revolution against globalist social engineering? When will the US dollar lose its status as the world reserve currency? Will the global financial system be forced into a reboot? How will science and technology, especially Artificial Intelligence and robots, affect social stability? Will climate change continue to wreak havoc? However, the biggest question of all is this: what will we focus on - these pressing challenges or the trivial daily distractions manufactured for us by the globalists?
Chris Kanthan is an author from San Francisco, and writes about politics, world affairs, food and health. He loves traveling and has been to 35 countries around the world. Follow him on Twitter: @GMOChannel and his blog: https://worldaffairs.blog/
Chris is also the author of “Deconstructing Monsanto,” available on Amazon.
Reader Comments
Yet what can they do with all that wealth? When it is spent, others benefit. When it is hoarded, it justifies investment. The real issue is the lack of investment in water distribution and waste disposal, causing unnecessary restriction of life spans. Corporations should take better care of their customers?
Why should we allow false governance to be the only responsible party?
But anyways moving on... are the overloads liberals or conservative? That's the question. I bet they are liberal/lefty types. If they were conservative, they'd value such things as strong and stable communities, tradition, history etc etc.
Globalism reflects a certain reality that describes all life on earth as living on the same planet.