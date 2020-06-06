© REMKO DE WAAL/Getty Images

1200 public health experts have signed an open letter asserting that Black Lives Matter mass gatherings should be encouraged because "white supremacy" is a bigger health threat than COVID-19.Yes, really.The letter then claims that 'stay-at-home' protests shouldn't be treated the same because they "not only oppose public health interventions, but are also rooted in white nationalism and run contrary to respect for Black lives."The health experts then go on to assert that BLM protesters shouldn't be arrested, shouldn't be held in vans and that tear gas shouldn't be used against them due to the threat of it exacerbating symptoms of people infected with COVID-19.Commenting on the letter, journalist Michael Tracey tweeted, "The letter was drafted by infectious disease "experts" at the University of Washington, which has been integral in studying the coronavirus in the US. They write that "pervasive racism" is now "the paramount public health problem," superseding the virus. WHAT THE FUCK!!!!!!"You're bad and "killing granny" for participating in a protest while remaining inside your car, but tens of thousands of people gathering in close proximity in cities across America is good because "racism" or something.No, this isn't an episode of the Twilight Zone, it's 2020.