All the previous incidents of white cops killing blacks were just too ambiguous to seal the deal. Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri (a murky business); Tamir Rice in Cleveland (waving the BB gun that looked like a .45 automatic); Trayvon Martin (his killer George Zimmerman was not a cop and was not "white"); Eric Garner, Staten Island (black policewoman sergeant on the scene didn't stop it); Philando Castile, Minneapolis (the cop was Hispanic and the vic had a gun). Even the recent February killing of jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Brunswick, Georgia, had some sketchy elements (did Arbery try to seize the shotgun?) — YouTube has scrubbed the video (?) — and then it took months for the two white suspects (not cops) to be arrested.The Minneapolis police dithered for four days before charging policeman Derek Chauvin with Murder 3 (unpremeditated, but with reckless disregard for human life). The three other cops on the scene who stupidly stood by doing nothing have yet to be charged. Cut it, print it, and cue the mobs.Few Americans were unsympathetic to the protest marches that followed. Remorse, censure, and tears flowed from every official portal, from the mouth and eyes of every political figure in the land. The tableau of Officer Chauvin's knee on Mr. Floyd's neck was readymade for statuary. Indeed, there are probably dozens of statues extant in the world of just such a scene expressing one people's oppression over another. And yet the public sentiments early-on after the George Floyd killing had a stale, ceremonial flavor: The people demand change! End systemic racism! No justice, no peace! How many times have we seen this movie?So, it's not surprising that, when night falls, the demons come out.Hungry for change? You won't have to wait long. This society may be unrecognizable in a few months. For one thing, there's a good chance that the current violence in the streets won't blow over as it has before.The great big secret behind all that is not that capitalism failed; it's that the capital in capitalism isn't really there anymore, at least not in the amounts that mere appearances like stock valuations suggest. We squandered it, and) Note, the stock markets are up this morning at the open! Go figure....Change? We're getting it good and hard, and not at a rate we were prepared for. It's hugely disorienting. It produces friction, heat, and light, which easily becomes violence. There's, for sure, plenty we can do to make new arrangements for American life without becoming communists or Nazis, but a lot of activities have to fail before we see how that could work.