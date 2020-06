© Getty Images / John Moore

It's not like the media and political class haven't lied to Americans before - they do it on a daily basis

Helen Buyniski is an American journalist and political commentator at RT. Follow her on Twitter @velocirapture23

The same people who convinced Americans to lock themselves inside for months for fear of a killer virus have forsaken Covid-19 to urge us all to join nationwide protests. If anyone took them seriously before, those days are over.Media, politicians and celebrities who spent the past three months lecturing Americans about the importance of staying home and keeping at least six feet away from all other humans lest they catch or spread the deadly coronavirus have suddenly pivoted on a dime - seemingly as one - to cheering on those Americans defying their advice to pour into the streets and join nationwide protests against police brutality.Americans who'd spent months worried that their furtive trips to the supermarket would land them in the morgue were suddenly told to get out there and fight the power.Sure, more and more information was emerging to suggest that the entire lockdown-shutdown response to the virus had been suicidally misinformed at best, based on a high-school student's science project reviled by real experts - and nothing excites (and distracts) the American public like a good old-fashioned race war., so much so that we might start to get uneasy if they stopped. But there has always been an unspoken agreement that, in matters of life and death, like the killer world-ending pandemic Covid-19 was initially presented to be, they'd put aside the usual partisan bickering and ratings tug-of-war and tell us what we needed to do in order to stay alive. That trust convinced many to suppress their survival instincts and close down their lives for three months, believing the authorities knew what was best.Now they're getting the exact opposite message from a media-political nexus that seems bent on destroying every last shred of credibility it once had.Perhaps the sudden abandonment of the social-distancing message would mean less if the country had had something else to distract it during the pandemic, but lockdown meant everyone was glued to their screens imbibing their daily dose of Covid-19 fear porn. Now that the supply has been cut off, we can expect the withdrawals to begin setting in at any moment. Judging by the Atlanta rioters' assault on CNN headquarters, they've already started.Perhaps they're counting on a brief respite from all-coronavirus-all-the-time will give people's brains time to recharge their stock of stress hormones, allowing for maximum fear to be unleashed once the dreaded "second wave" of Covid-19 hits in the fall (something health officials still say is possible).But one thing seems certain. If they don't even make an effort to explain what happened to the "new normal" socially distanced dystopia we were told was inevitable just two weeks ago, and just pretend the lockdown never happened, we can expect howls of outrage from the millions of people who realize they've been betrayed by their leaders like never before - rage that will make the current unrest look quite tame.Sure, they could simply admit they overhyped the pandemic, even apologize to the people whose lives they ruined with the shutdowns, and try to make amends that way. But that's not their style.