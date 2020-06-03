How many screeching COVID Karens are in this crowd?
It gets more hypocritical:
The Netherlands:
(Amsterdam's mayor was in attendance.)
New Zealand:
Britain:
Ireland:
Aaaahm? So there's a lethal agent being spread between people, but registering your position on a problem in a foreign country nonetheless takes precedence?
That's funny because I recall that the much smaller (and better behaved) anti-lockdown protests were demonized to no end.
I'm glad that the politically fashionable crowd has finally decided that:
- You can't be afraid of dying so much that you stop living
- There are things more important than immediate safety
- You can't possibly allow the authorities to wield such enormous power with such impunity
R.C.
*Back Flow Media.
RC