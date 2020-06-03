You can't be afraid of dying so much that you stop living

There are things more important than immediate safety

You can't possibly allow the authorities to wield such enormous power with such impunity

where have they been for the last three months? Oh yeah, that's right. Busy cheering the police state on, and over something as ridiculous as a

killer germ,

which when the push comes to shove they don't really believe in themselves.

Remember that thing you spent 3 months screeching about and clamoring for a police state over?People not able to breathe in Colorado during a respiratory "pandemic":How many screeching COVID Karens are in this crowd?It gets more hypocritical:The Netherlands:(Amsterdam's mayor was in attendance.)New Zealand:Britain:Ireland:Aaaahm? So there's a lethal agent being spread between people,I'm glad that the politically fashionable crowd has finally decided that:Question is