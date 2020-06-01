"This is Infowars-level junk. Should Twitter put a 'False' label on this? Or maybe a hammer and sickle emoji?" he added. Indeed after three years of national Russiagate obsession was promptly memory-holed given it died a fiery death with the great nothing-burger that was the Mueller investigation, Obama's former National Security Advisor and later ambassador to the UN Susan Rice appeared on CNN's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer to blame it all on the... you guessed it: Russians!
"I'm not reading the intelligence today, or these days — but based on my experience, this is right out of the Russian playbook," Rice said in the interview.
Comment: Coming from the same individual who insisted - for years - that there was Russian collusion between Trump and the Russian governent during the 2016 presidential election - and then, under oath, said she knew of no actual evidence whatsoever!
"But we cannot allow the extremists, the foreign actors, to distract from the real problems we have in this country that are longstanding, centuries old, and need to be addressed responsibly."
Predictably and without asking for a shred of evidence, Wolf Blitzer responded: "you're absolutely right on the foreign interference." He further asked her on whether the Kremlin might be trying to "embarrass" the US by "promoting the racial divide in our country."
"Well we see it all the time, we've seen it for years, including on social media where they take any divisive, painful issue... and they play on both sides," Rice responded, echoing similar prior accusations that somehow supposed 'Russian intelligence' putting out anti-Hillary memes on Facebook in 2016 secured Trump the election.
"I would not be surprised to learn that they have fomented some of these extremists on both sides on social media... [or] that they're funding it in some way, shape, or form," Rice added.
Also on Sunday current national-security adviser Robert O'Brien actually floated similar theories, naming China, Iran, and even Zimbabwe, as well as "Russian activists" as seeking to exploit unrest in US cities.
In that interview O'Brien was at least pressed for evidence, which predictably he didn't give, only saying there's been "trolling by foreign adversaries".
He pointed to China's Foreign Ministry mocking US authorities for hypocritically lecturing Beijing on the Hong Kong issue and "freedom" and "democracy".
As for Rice's grand conspiracy theories that it's all about those ever-present 'pesky Ruskies' which seem to "show up" for sinister 'interference' purposes anytime something "bad" happens in America, it must be recalled that she actually did help destroy an entire country, and had a very direct hand in it.
She was of course among the Obama administration's chief Libya war architects, pushing hard for military intervention to ultimately overthrow Gaddafi in 2011, resulting in what is still a failed state and renewed major civil war.
Some activists on social media accused Rice herself of attempting to hijack and deflate the protest momentum in saying foreigners were behind it:
Russia officially responded to Rice's claims. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday when asked about the CNN interview: "We have never interfered in international affairs and we don't intend to interfere now."
"Any insinuations that have been mentioned are absolutely wrong, erroneous, and, as far as we understand, such insinuations can in no way reflect Washington's official position," said Peskov.
Comment: Susan Rice: A political hack who is willing to incessantly lie to the public in order to secure her dangerous clan's pursuit of power for its own sake: