The difference? Rice says that Trump's conversation didn't meet the threshold to justify that level of classification, according to The Federalist.
"We never moved them over unless they were legitimately, in the contents classified," Rice said at the Texas Tribune Festival when asked how often the Obama administration engaged in this practice - without explaining the methodology used to determine what qualified.
Rice's revelation may soften arguments of a cover-up by the Trump administration to "lock down" the conversation.
What's more, The Federalist notes that "reporting from ABC News shows that this practice of securing presidential phone transcripts has been in use in the White House since early 2017, after sensitive conversations with foreign leaders were leaked to the press."The revelation from Rice comes amid media reports and comments from political leaders that have painted the use of this top secret server as proof that Trump was trying to cover up the contents of his conversation with the Ukrainian leader, a full transcript of which the administration has now released to the public.
While Rice admitted that the Obama administration also used this server to protect sensitive presidential phone calls, she left open the question of whether the Trump administration used the server in this particular case to save the president from damaging, perhaps even impeachable, comments he made to Zelensky regarding investigations into political rival Joe Biden. - The Federalist
In an August 12 letter, a CIA 'whistleblower' claimed that President Trump had inappropriately pressured Zelensky to investigate Joe and Hunter Biden, after the elder Biden bragged about forcing Ukraine to fire its lead prosector 'or else' $1 billion in US loan guarantees would be pulled. Moreover, Democrats have also pointed to the Trump administration pausing nearly $400 million in US military aid as a bargaining chip.
Both Trump and Zelensky have denied that there was any pressure, which was made clear when Trump released a transcript of the call in question. In addition, Zelensky had no clue the $400 million was being withheld until a month after the call, according to the New York Times' Kenneth Vogel in a Wednesday tweet.
The Trump administration says the call with Zelensky was only added to the top secret server after guidance from a National Security Counsel attorney.
Not exactly what one would consider a well informed nation, whose children get to inherit the mistakes of the past. How ignorant are these people? The Ukrainians turn their backs on a neighbouring nation in favour of western criminal cartels.