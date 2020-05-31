© Ruptly



Armed with brooms and buckets, Minneapolis residents have poured into the streets - not to riot this time, but to help clean up their charred, looted city.As nationwide protests divide and polarize Americans, Minneapolitans have demonstrated the power of kindness and cooperation. Volunteers gathered on Saturday to haul away rubble and remove the debris left in the wake of several nights of destruction. Others washed graffiti off the sides of buildings. Residents were also spotted handing out food and water to those who needed it."I think it's important that we come together as a group. We join in peace, we join in love... It's very powerful at this time," one resident helping to clean up a post office that was burnt to the ground, told Ruptly video agency.Protests against the death of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police began in the city nearly a week ago. The Minnesota National Guard has been mobilized and a curfew has been imposed to help restore order to the city.