National Guard to be 'FULLY MOBILIZED' in Minnesota, governor calls George Floyd protests 'attack' on civil society
Sun, 31 May 2020 16:00 UTC
"The situation in Minnesota is no longer in any way about the murder of George Floyd. It is about attacking civil society, instilling fear and disrupting our great cities," Governor Tim Walz said during a press conference on Saturday.
Walz said he arrived at the decision to fully mobilize the National Guard for the first time in Minnesota's history after speaking with the Secretary of Defense and the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, as well as with mayors from across the country.
The development is expected to see all of the Minnesota Army National Guard's 11,000 Guardsmen deployed to violence hotspots around the state.
Floyd's death at the hands of police in Minneapolis on Monday has unleashed a wave of protests in cities across the United States. In many places the demonstrations have descended into riots, complete with widespread destruction of property and looting.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey echoed Walz's comments saying that the demonstrations in the city on Tuesday were largely peaceful and organized by local residents. However, he added that the "dynamic changed" over the course of the week and claimed that those responsible for the violence that has gripped Minneapolis in recent nights are not from the city.
Governor Walz earlier suggested, without providing evidence, that white supremacists were responsible for the outbreak of criminal activity on the streets of Minneapolis.
Comment: Utah has followed suit in mobilizing its contingent as well as, with Salt Lake City declaring a curfew
Herbert directed the National Guard to "help control the escalating situation" in Salt Lake City, while calling on protesters to behave peacefully.Washington, DC has also mobilized the National Guard, as local police have the added responsibility of protecting the White House:
"We are in close contact with our Department of Public Safety and receiving regular updates," the governor said.
Herbert's announcement came around the same time as Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued an 8pm curfew.
The guardsmen were mobilized after a request from the US Park Police, the DC National Guard (DCNG) commander, Major General William J. Walker said.
"The DCNG is always ready to assist District and Federal agencies to protect human life and property," he noted.
Protesters had earlier pushed security barricades further down Pennsylvania Avenue and climbed on the roofs of Secret Service vehicles outside the White House, demanding justice for George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died during an arrest attempt by a white officer earlier this week.
