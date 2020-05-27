Hollywood and Hollywood's celebrities have lost their glamour. As time passes by I am more certain that these Hollywood "celebrities" are nothing more than a bunch of overpaid loudmouths who have nothing intelligent to say but throwing constant attacks on conservatives.
Anti-Trump "comedian" Kathy Griffin has once again stirred up controversy with a tweet about President Trump.
Griffin's name became trending on Twitter on Tuesday night after she tweeted about stabbing the president with a syringe full of air.
Her post was in response to a tweet from CNN's chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta, who wrote "Trump at diabetes event at WH: 'I don't use insulin. Should I be?'"
Griffin commented on Acosta's tweet, saying "Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick. F — TRUMP."
Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.Injecting yourself with air could cause a fatal blood vessel blockage, but despite the president's supporters accusing her of "threatening" Trump's life, Griffin doubled down on her joke.
FUCK TRUMP https://t.co/UR2rfymQNY
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2020
Washington Examiner editor claimed that Twitter and the Secret Service would be "looking into" her comments, Griffin replied: "Go f*** yourself. Do you wanna tussle with me, you f***ing amateur? #100ThousandDead."
Other American patriots also alerted the Secret Service on Twitter:
As we all remember the Secret Service already visited Griffin and also added her to Interpol's watch list.
But after this threat she could be in even more serious trouble as she probably ignored the Secret Service advice to stop with the treats on the President.
If you want to alert the Secret Service you can use the link below.
From the secretservice.gov:
The U.S. Secret Service (USSS) Freedom of Information Act Office (FOIA) will have limited access for processing incoming physical mail due to the national response to COVID-19. It is highly recommended that all correspondence regarding FOIA requests be sent electronically to "FOIA" to avoid delay in processing.
You can report the situation here on this LINK.
