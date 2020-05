Russophobic liberals are in meltdown after the US's Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tweeted information about how to get the Economic Impact Payment in Russian, just like it's done for all major world languages.It seems the mere sight of Cyrillic is enough to send Russiagate true believers into a tailspin.Among the deranged replies were numerous xenophobic questions asking why the message was in Russian, jokes about US President Donald Trump outsourcing the IRS to Russian mobsters, and absurd claims that Russian President Vladimir Putin is running the US government "through encrypted communications."Among those peddling the nonsense was Josh Marshall , the founder of the liberal Talking Points Memo website.Unfortunately for the Russophobes, they had not cleverly unmasked a new conspiracy that went right to the top of the US government. In fact, theEven a cursory glance at the government agency's account would have revealed similar messages in a range of languages, including Spanish Korean , and Vietnamese . But why let the facts get in the way of a good Russia-bashing conspiracy theory?