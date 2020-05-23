© Kevin Frayer/Getty



In our view, any documentation that limits individual freedoms on the basis of biology risks becoming a platform for restricting human rights, increasing discrimination and threatening — rather than protecting — public health.

Ten points

COVID-19 immunity is a mystery.

Serological tests are unreliable.

The volume of testing needed is unfeasible.

Too few survivors to boost the economy.

Monitoring erodes privacy.

Marginalized groups will face more scrutiny.

Unfair access.

Societal stratification.

New forms of discrimination.

Threats to public health.

Next steps