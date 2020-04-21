© AP Photo/Esteban Felix



, according to a report on Monday.The cards, which will be rolled out later this week,"It's precisely they who can help the community enormously, because they don't present a risk," Health Minister Jaime Mañalich said last week, according to the Washington Post.More than 4,600 people who have recovered from COVID-19 in the country will be eligible, according to Paula Daza, an undersecretary of public health in Chile.Others who apply may be tested for antibodies to determine if they are eligible.said Cristóbal Cuadrado, the technical secretary for health policy and studies with Chile's medical union. "We have called upon the government to reevaluate the policy and involve experts in the discussion before implementing the scheme."Chile has seen more than 10,507 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 139 deaths from the virus as of early Tuesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins. Chile has also tested more people than any other country in Latin America.The South American country has implemented a nightly curfew at 10 p.m. and has suspended schools until at least May after President Sebastián Piñera declared a state of catastrophe last month.