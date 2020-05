© REUTERS / EDGARD GARRIDO

"The millions of casualties of a continued shutdown will be hiding in plain sight, but they will be called alcoholism, homelessness, suicide, heart attack, stroke, or kidney failure," they wrote. "In youths it will be called financial instability, unemployment, despair, drug addiction, unplanned pregnancies, poverty, and abuse."

However well-intentioned lockdowns are, doctors and researchers warn that a protracted isolation and anxiety stemming from measures to curb the pandemic may exert a higher toll than the virus itself.Over 500 doctors have sent a joint letter to US President Donald Trump to raise the alarm about the potential negative health consequences of the coronavirus lockdown that could outweigh the benefits from keeping people indoors and preventing them from getting infected.They called the nationwide shutdown a "mass casualty incident" which put millions of Americans at risk," reads the letter , which was sent on Tuesday. "Losing a job is one of life's most stressful events, and the effect on a person's health is not lessened because it also has happened to 30 million other people."The doctors highlighted some of the adverse effects of the lockdown, such asDr. Simone Gold, the lead organiser of the letter and co-founder of a doctors' anti-lockdown group called A Doctor A Day, suggested that"There's always exceptions," she told Fox News. "But when you look at the pure numbers, it's overwhelmingly patients who are in nursing homes and patients with serious underlying conditions. Meaning, that that's where our resources should be spent.""I think it's terribly unethical... part of the reason why we let [the virus] fly through the nursing homes is because we're diverting resources across society at large. We have limited resources; we should put them where it's killed people."Multiple studies have predicted that the coronavirus lockdown may have a hidden, indirect death toll. Research by the Well Being Trust published this month estimated that Another study by the non-profit institute Just Facts concluded that anxiety caused by the pandemic willWith the economy in tatters and the growth of new cases and deaths reaching a plateau, most US governors have started to lift stay-at-home orders and reopen some businesses, although social distancing restrictions are expected to continue through the summer.The United States is the worst-affected country in the world by the pandemic, with 1.55 million confirmed cases and 93,439 deaths as of Wednesday.