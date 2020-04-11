If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.nejm.org

This scientific assessment in the

New England Journal of Medicine

has not prevented

Dr. Fauci

from saying exactly the opposite, when interviewed by the mainstream media: see below.

Let's first look at a

not-so-good scenario

.

"The total job losses in just two weeks — almost 10 million Americans — amounts to a staggering, sudden blow to American workers never seen before in the U.S. economy. The labor market in the coming weeks could blow past the 15 million jobs lost at the peak of the 18-month Great Recession from 2007 to 2009."

"sees unprecedented stop in economic activity, with 2nd quarter GDP contracting 24% Goldman Sachs economists forecast a historically sharp and swift recession, with second-quarter GDP sinking a stunning 24% after a 6% decline in the first quarter." GS economist predict a further GDP decline of 5% in the second quarter

5G and Artificial Intelligence

A Parenthesis. Contradictory Report

Back to the economic calamity that is already upon the world's population.

What will happen to these people, without jobs, without incomes, many of them may also lose their homes, as they will not be able to pay their mortgages or rents?

Reduction of Population

"Gates made his remarks to the invitation-only Long Beach, California TED2010 Conference, in a speech titled, "Innovating to Zero!." Along with the scientifically absurd proposition of reducing manmade CO2 emissions worldwide to zero by 2050, approximately four and a half minutes into the talk, Gates declares, "First we got population. The world today has 6.8 billion people. That's headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, health care, reproductive health services, we lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent. " (Ref. Bill Gates, "Innovating to Zero!, speech to the TED2010 annual conference, Long Beach, California, February 18, 2010).

Vaccination

Event 201. The Pandemic Simulation Exercise

Agenda ID2020

"Provide legal identity to all, including birth registration, by 2030 .... harnessing Digital Identity for the Global Community.... Around one-fifth of the world's population (1.8 billion people) is without legal identity, which deprives them of access to healthcare, schools, shelter."



See also Coronavirus - No Vaccine Is Needed to Cure It

Conclusion

Peter Koenig is an economist and geopolitical analyst. He is also a water resources and environmental specialist. He worked for over 30 years with the World Bank and the World Health Organization around the world in the fields of environment and water. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for Global Research; ICH; RT; Sputnik; PressTV; The 21st Century; Greanville Post; Defend Democracy Press, TeleSUR; The Saker Blog, the New Eastern Outlook (NEO); and other internet sites. He is the author of Implosion - An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed - fiction based on facts and on 30 years of World Bank experience around the globe. He is also a co-author of The World Order and Revolution! - Essays from the Resistance.