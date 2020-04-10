Given the current global situation, we are all looking for answers. Some people have suggested that 5G systems are causing the symptoms of Covid-19. But does that really fit the data? It turns out that we can easily find several rather large holes in this theory from easily available data online. Of course, that doesn't mean 5G is the greatest thing since sliced bread! But it does mean that in the current climate, we should strive to give credit where it is due, and also place blame where it belongs. And in the end, we should always remember that this too shall pass...