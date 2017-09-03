"There is a huge amount of information out here that nobody has the time to integrate, digest and make connections [between]. That's what I've been doing ... I was interested in EMFs before I could understand how they worked. Then I stumbled onto two papers that told me, 'Well, this looks like the way they work,' and then I dug out more and more papers ...

What the [initial two] studies showed was that you could block or greatly lower the effects [of EMF] by using calcium channel blockers ... That was the key observation ...

Now [I have found] 26 [papers] ... They all show that EMFs work by activating what are called voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCCs). These are channels in the outer membrane of the cell, the plasma membrane that surrounds all our cells. When they're activated, they open up and allow calcium to flow into the cell. It's the excess calcium in the cell which is responsible for most if not all of the [biological effects]."

EMFs and Intracellular Calcium

"It's been very clear, going back all the way to 1971 and even before that, that this wasn't true. But we didn't know what the mechanism was. Now, we do. I think it's very important, because the industry's been trying to hoodwink everybody for decades. Now we know how it works. One of the other things that's very important about this is that there is a wide variety of different health impacts that have been reported. Now we can explain how [these problems arise]."

How EMFs Damage Your Health

NO Signaling Pathway Versus Peroxynitrite Pathway

Why You Cannot Depend on Industry Claims

"I know how they've attacked various people," Pall says. "In the U.S. ... the funding for the EMF research [by the Environmental Protection Agency] was cut off starting in 1986 ... The U.S. Office of Naval Research had been funding a fair amount of research in this area [in the '70s]. They [also] ... stopped funding new grants in 1986 ... And then the National Institutes of Health (NIH) a few years later followed the same path ...

[I]t's actually shocking to say there are only two countries in the world that are doing a lot of research in this, well beyond their normal scope ... Turkey and Iran ... they're doing quite a bit of good research in both of those countries on EMFs ... What I've been doing is I've been doing it on my own. I've been contributing my time to it and my efforts and, at least to a small extent, some money to it. But it doesn't cost that much, so I can do it.

So, we have the fact that the money was cut off. One strongly suspects the industry had a role on that. The industry, with the 1996 Telecommunications Act, gave the regulation to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), which has done nothing in terms of protecting the public.

In addition, they prevented the public from protecting their health with regard to their exposures from the cellphone towers. We cannot sue to prevent cellphone towers from being put near our workplace or homes. Basically, what the Congress did was to say our health makes no difference ... So, we're in extremely deep trouble," Pall says.

Neuropsychiatric Effects of EMF Exposure

"I reviewed a [large number] of studies on various kinds of EMF exposures, each of them showing neuropsychiatric effects. What you find is that these effects have been repeated many times in these epidemiological studies. It's the same thing that everybody's complaining about, 'I'm tired all the time,' 'I can't sleep,' 'I can't concentrate,' 'I'm depressed,' 'I'm anxious all the time,' 'My memory doesn't work well anymore.' All the things everybody's complaining about.

We know all those things are caused by EMF exposures. There's no doubt about that. Because we know their effects on the brain, we know that the VGCCs' excessive activity can produce various neuropsychiatric problems.

Here we've got all of these epidemiological data that confirms this is happening in humans who live near cellphone towers, who were exposed to Wi-Fi, who were exposed to broadcasting radiation, who use cellphones, tablets and so on. That's very important. I think we should care about this."

Cardiac Effects

Cardiac arrhythmias (associated with sudden cardiac death)

Atrial fibrillation / atrial flutter

Premature atrial contractions (PACs) and premature ventricular contractions (PVCs), also known as heart palpitations

Tachycardia (fast heartbeat) and brachycardia (slow heartbeat)

Reproductive Effects

"They took young pairs of mice, one male and female. They put them in a little cage on the ground outside in an antenna park ... The [radiation] levels at the ground were well within our current safety guidelines ... They put them in two different locations, one with a higher level of exposure and one with a lower level of exposure.

What they found was that at the higher-level exposure, each pair produced one litter that was approximately normal sized, then a second litter that was clearly down in numbers and then complete infertility - not a single mouse born ...

At lower level exposure, it was basically the same story, except it took twice as long. They produced four litters with decreasing numbers, and then complete infertility. We have now, in humans in many countries around the world, decreased male sperm count - down by over 50 percent in Western countries, and about half of that amount in other countries around the world. 6,7

The senior author in that paper is saying, 'If this keeps going, we're going to become extinct,' just from the drop in male sperm count. We know that that occurs in humans - in people who carry their cellphones in their front pockets, men who use their laptops with the Wi-Fi on sitting on their lap. We know that occurs. But of course, industry denies everything."

EMFs and Cancer

What Is More Dangerous, Cellphones or X-Rays?

"This raises the question, 'How can this possibly happen?' I think the answer comes from the kind of diagram I've published, which is how EMFs produce free radicals," Pall says. "Both ionizing radiation and the microwave frequency EMFs produce DNA damage through free radicals. They're similar in that way. Where you get the free radicals is through the peroxynitriate pathway.

It turns out that when you go from EMFs to the free radicals on that pathway, there are three steps that involve high levels of amplification. One of them is when you open up the channels, you get about a million calcium ions flowing in per second. The second is that you get increases in NO and superoxide.

Those, in effect, will be the calcium acting catalytically, because once it's in the cell, as long as it's elevated, you keep getting more and more [NO and superoxide]. And then those two react with each other to form peroxynitrite. The reaction rates are the product of the two concentrations. So you have three levels of amplification. If you have three levels of amplification, you get a hell of a response to a very small stressor."

Ionizing Radiation and DNA Breaks

"That was published by Arthur Compton. He got the Nobel Prize for it in 1927. The way in which ionizing radiation works, it basically gets molecules and atoms and knocks electrons out, and then you get pairs of free radicals generated. That's called Compton scattering.

There is amplification from ionizing radiation, but it's only at one level. One energetic photon can produce a chain of free radicals. You've got three levels of amplification with the microwave frequency EMFs. The amount of damage you get based on those studies is truly extraordinary. Of course, Adlkofer and [Pilger] Rudinger were severely attacked by the industry."

Practical Strategies to Limit Your Exposure

"It is clear that when you're deficient in magnesium, you get excessive activity of the VGCCs. You also get excessive calcium influx through the N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor, caused by magnesium deficiency, which is also problematic, so it's important to allay that deficiency.

Now, I always tell people I'm a Ph.D. and not an M.D. None of these [suggestions] should be viewed as medical advice. But I think one approach to dealing with these things is to raise the level of nuclear factor erythroid-2-related factor 2 (Nrf2), which I published [a paper11] on."

How to Activate Nrf2 to Reduce EMF Impact

Lowers inflammation

Improves mitochondrial function

Stimulates mitochondrial biogenesis

Helps detoxify the body from xenobiotics, carbon-containing toxicants and toxic metals

Activates the transcription of over 500 genes in the human genome, most of which have cytoprotective functions. This includes the three genes that encode enzymes required for synthesis of reduced glutathione, which is one of the most important antioxidants produced in your body

"The important detoxification roles of Nrf2 mean that raising Nrf2 activity is likely to be of particular importance to the hundreds of millions of people around the globe who are regularly exposed to toxic chemicals that cause diseases characterized by oxidative stress, inflammation and mitochondrial dysfunction, diseases which include most of the chronic diseases of 21st century life."

Take-Home Message