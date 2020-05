© University of Kentucky Athletics

The University of Kentucky has fired its entire cheerleading staff after a three-month investigation found its cheerleaders engaged in public drunkenness, nudity, and hazing.On Monday, Head Coach Jomo Thompson and Assistant Coaches Ben Head, Spencer Clan and Kelsey LaCroix were all fired for "failing to provide reasonable oversight" during several off-campus events involving the cheerleading team.According to the report following the investigation, at a team retreat at Lake Cumberland, some cheerleaders performed gymnastics routines known as "basket tosses," which involved hurling their teammates from a dock into the water while either topless (for female cheerleaders) or bottomless (for males.) These routines were done while some of the coaches were present."There is no indication that the individuals engaging in this behavior found it to be unwanted or unwelcome," according to the report.At a separate cheerleading camp in Tennessee, some cheerleaders forced other members of the squad to stand up on a table and sing a song that had major "sexual content.""After they sang it once, they were encouraged to sing it again with their clothes off," said a family member of a cheerleader who complained to the university.Kentucky's cheerleading program is the most prominent in the nation, having won 24 of the past 35 national championships.This type of hazing and excessive partying is not exclusive to Kentucky. In 2018, cheerleaders at the University of Kansas reported having been stripped naked during a hazing ritual involving team alumni.Read the full report here