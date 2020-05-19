© Reuters / Michaela Rehle



It has been proclaimed unconstitutional for the German intelligence agency BND to spy on foreign nationals abroad, the Federal Constitutional Court has ruled after outcry from journalists.The court hearing was lobbied by journalists and civil rights groups, including the NGO Reporters Without Borders. The concerns raised centred around the vagueness and broadness of the legislation, which allowed BND agents to engage in the strategic surveillance of foreigners abroad -, according to the plaintiffs., according to a BND contact list that was leaked three years ago.This is the first time that the BND has been officially brought under the German constitution after critics claimed that there was a lack of effective political oversight of the organisation. It now has until the end of 2021 to change its practices in compliance with the law.