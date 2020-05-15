© Fox News



Unredacted copies of all documents released pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act relating to Burisma Holdings, Mykola Zlochevsky, or Hunter Biden;

All documents and communications referring or relating to Burisma Holdings or Mykola Zlochevsky for the period January 1, 2014, to January 20, 2017; and

All documents and communications referring or relating to Hunter Biden, Christopher Heinz, or Devon Archer for the period January 1, 2014, to January 20, 2017.

"On September 15, 2016, Burisma's attorneys at Cravath, Swaine and Moore in New York City sent a letter to Ambassador Yovanovitch informing her that Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko was dropping the corruption investigation into Burisma.



Within seven days of the letter from Cravath, Swaine and Moore, at Kent's request, Ambassador Yovanovitch received a briefing on September 21, 2016, about "Zlochevsky, Burisma, Cravath, and image rehab campaigns" and the"past crimes" surrounding Burisma and Zlochevsky. Ambassador Yovanovitch testified during her impeachment deposition that she could not recall a briefing about issues relating to Burisma."

Republicans are demanding that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo turn over a broad scope of redacted Obama-Biden State Department documents pertaining to the corrupt Ukrainian company that was at the center of the impeachment inquiry earlier this year against President Donald Trump.The request was made by ranking Republican of the House Judiciary Committee Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Thursday after the recent release of redacted documentation they say reveals new information about Democratic connections to the Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings, and its founder Mykola Zlochevsky. The connections between Burisma and Democrats were allegedly aided by former Vice President Joe Biden's son and his colleagues, just as the energy company was under investigation, Jordan said."I write regarding documents that the State Department recently released pursuant to the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA)," stated Jordan, in a letter to Pompeo on Thursday. "Although these documents are partially redacted, they appear to shed new light on the actions of State Department employees during the Obama-Biden Administration in relation to the corrupt Ukrainian energy company, Burisma Holdings, and its founder, Mykola Zlochevsky."Jordan requested that the information be delivered to the committee by May 28. He asked for:According to Jordan the State Department documents also reveal that the alleged "whistleblower" who began the partisan impeachment against Trump "also played a role in facilitating the Obama-Biden Administration's interactions with the Ukrainian government relating to Burisma and Hunter Biden."Jordan told Pompeo that the documents reportedly detail "how the 'whistleblower,' as a National Security Council (NSC) detailee, hosted a White House meeting that took place with Ukrainian prosecutors in January 2016 regarding a concern that Hunter Biden's role with Burisma could complicate a potential prosecution of the company's wrongdoing."Moreover, "contemporaneous visitor logs confirm that numerous Ukrainian officials were present at the White House on the day of the meeting," he added.Jordan referenced a Wall Street Journal story, which revealed that Hunter Biden, Heinz and Archer may have been part "of a broad effort by Burisma to bring in well-connect Democrats during a period when the company was facing investigations backed not just by domestic Ukrainian forces but by officials in the Obama Administration."The original stories, which were first published by John Solomon, who was then with The Hill and now with Just The News, focused on Hunter Biden's role on the board of Burisma Holdings"During the House Democrats' partisan impeachment inquiry in late 2019, several State Department officials described how they raised concerns during the Obama-Biden Administration about Hunter Biden's role with Burisma," Jordan's letter state.Jordan noted that Deputy Assistant Secretary George Kent testified that Burisma's "reputation in the industry is a company that throws elbows and uses political strings." Kent stated that the issue of Hunter Biden's paid role on the board had raised enough significant concerns that"Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch testified that the Obama-Biden Administration actually prepared her to answer questions about Hunter Biden's relationship with Burisma as part of her Senate confirmation process in 2016," Jordan stated. "When asked about her awareness of the criminal investigation into Burisma, Ambassador Yovanovitch testified that she did not know very much about the subject and that 'Burisma wasn't a big issue' when she arrived in Kyiv."The documents, however, released pursuant to FOIA provide additional details about the Obama-Biden Administration's actions toward Burisma, stated Jordan"For instance, on December 29, 2016, U.S. Embassy staff in Ukraine emailed Ambassador Yovanovitch a news article about Burisma's political bribes and flagged for her that Hunter Biden sat on its board," he noted. "The Embassy's Deputy Economic Counselor confirmed to Ambassador Yovanovitch that nefarious allegations about Burisma in the article were "true," telling her "[y]ou can't make this stuff up."