The European Commission will adopt a comprehensive strategy on Wednesday (13 May) - already seen by EURACTIV -The EU executive will also wade into the divisive voucher vs refund debate.Coronavirus lockdowns have closed borders, shuttered services and dealt a stunning blow to the EU's tourism sector. As the outbreak begins to show signs of subsiding,The Commission's strategy, which is still subject to change and will be discussed by senior officials later today,to reopening borders that brings together member states "with similar overall risk profiles".Non-discrimination on nationality rules will apply to any decisions. For example, if Austria were to relax border measures for arrivals from Germany, that would apply to all EU citizens that reside in the Bundesrepublik, not just Germans.In its communication, the Commission notes thatand uses data from the Joint Research Centre to map which EU members and regions are most exposed to the predicted slump.is also dealt with in the draft communication, which again calls for a coordinated approach that does not discriminate against any member state."General principles will support prioritising the resumption of transport services for all nodes," the document says, adding that measures should be risk-based, proportionate and "limited in scope and duration to what is necessary to protect public health".over how the new checks will be made andalso raised concerns about whether the UK's lockdown policy is well thought out or not.In the Commission document, guidelines on how to protect transport workers and react to changing epidemiological conditions are also included,It will include using renewable energy in hotels and replacing vehicles like tourist boats with less polluting vessels.The draft communication also mentions "preparedness plans" that would help mitigate the impact of a second wave of the virus or another crisis.Travelers will be able to consultput together by the JRC, which will include the latest border controls, measures and travel conditions.Under the heading "Preserving consumer protection while addressing the issue of reimbursement claims", the draft document also broaches the subject of travel vouchers and cash refunds.the rules maintain that it is up to the consumer to decide which to accept.A majority of member states and a growing number of MEPs had asked the Commission to propose a temporary waiver for that tenet in order to help travel companies preserve liquidity and offer coupons instead.But the EU executive insists thatfor passengers, although the guidelines will suggest a common rulebook for vouchers so that companies can try to make them as attractive as possible.That will includeat the end of a one-year expiry date. The Commission says that protection against company bankruptcies should be organised at the national level."This will strengthen European citizens' confidence on which the transport, travel and tourism industry should re-build their recovery," the document adds and also confirms internal market Commissioner Thierry Breton's recent pledge to organise a tourism summit.