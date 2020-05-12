The current threat level of the pandemic will be categorised on a scale of one to five in different parts of the country, based on assessments by a new "joint biosecurity centre".
The system is designed to mirror the independent terror alert system, which ranks the threat to the public from "low" to "critical" and helps decide what protective measures are required.
The prime minister said in his broadcast to the nation that the alert system would help the country "avoid going back to square one". Alert levels, he added, would be determined by the number of cases and the R number, or transmission rate, of the virus.
Comment: Quite the polished sales pitch from Boris! He needs everyone to believe...
Terror threat levels are agreed by the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre, which is independent of ministers but includes representatives of 16 government departments plus police and intelligence agencies.
Comment: Wait-a-minute...Terror threat levels? Police and intelligence agencies? 16 government departments? How about a visit to a qualified doctor at a certified medical facility? Better yet, get outside in the sunshine and swig some Vitamin C!
Further details are expected to be announced when the full lockdown easing plan is presented in detail to parliament on Monday.
No detailed information has yet been released on the specific criteria for setting a level of alert.
A former senior Whitehall security source said the existing terror threat level system was useful because it helped set "a reference point" to shape behaviour across Britain's wider national security system.
They questioned, however, whether a biosecurity centre would be able to make its assessments independently. "Technocratic measures are being politicised, and 'blamestorming' and political manoeuvring seem to be the order of the day at the moment," they said.
For the Guardian graphic representation, go here.
Johnson said the UK was currently under the second highest level of threat, but the situation was improving. "Over the period of the lockdown, we have been in level four, and thanks to YOUR sacrifice we are now in a position to begin to move in steps to level three."
The new system will apply only to England at first. Scotland has led criticism from the three devolved administrations of Downing Street's decision to drop the "stay at home" slogan in favour of "stay alert". No 10, however, said it would seek to work with Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to create an integrated approach across the UK.
New Zealand adopted a four-tier coronavirus alert system in late March, in the early stages of the outbreak, so that "people can see and plan for the kinds of restrictions we may be required to put in place", according to its government. Its guidelines cover how people are expected to behave at each level, how the healthcare system should be set up, and what public facilities and businesses are allowed to remain open.
New Zealand, which has suffered relatively mildly from coronavirus compared with the UK and others in Europe, is poised to decide on Monday whether to reduce the threat level from three to two. Any decision has to be signed off by the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, and her cabinet.
[Link]