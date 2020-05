© Getty Images/AFP

Belt & Road on track

Watch digital yuan

despite Covid-19 and US hybrid warfare. Amid the deepest economic contraction in nearly a century, President Xi Jinping had already made it very clear, last month, thatHe was not referring only to the possible decoupling of global supply chains and the non-stop demonization of every project related to the New Silk Roads, or Belt and Road Initiative.but nonetheless obtained by some obscure Western-connected source, even stated, essentially, that the blame game against China over the virus is like the backlash over Tiananmen all over again.According to the secret, invisible document,It's as if this was an aggressive strategy deployed by the Chinese state in the first place, and not in response to the massive escalation of hybrid warfare 2.0 by the United States government. For all practical purposes, the hysterical demonization of China across the Beltway has now overtaken the previous hysterics, the demonization of Russia.There were rumblings in intel circles that the CCP leadership believed this strategic window of opportunity would last unimpeded until the key date, 2049 - when "national rejuvenation" should have been fully accomplished.Forget it.to contain the emerging superpower, whatever it takes. And that implies thatDuring his recent visit to Shaanxi province, historically crucial for the CCP, President Xi insisted on it, coupled with an anti-poverty offensive. He had promised to eliminate poverty this year.Significantly, and contrary to all Western forecasts,This totally shatters the decoupling rationale. The Japanese government, for instance, is accelerating the relocation of factories from China, in haste. Not a very clever strategy.These factories are leaving a nation that has all but eradicated Covid-19. And if they move to Vietnam, well, that's also a socialist economy (with Vietnamese characteristics).China's GDP growth fell by 6.8% in the first quarter of 2020. Recovery is already on. Officially, unemployment was at 5.9% in late March - not taking into account migrant workers who went back to the big cities after spending the apex of Covid-19 in the countryside. There were projections of unemployment at 20% - later retracted Recovery will be a mix of economic stimulus to companies, big and small; investments in infrastructure; and vouchers to a great many of the working masses. The hukou system - linking social rights to place of residence - will also be reformed. The key date to watch will be May 22, during the postponed session of the National People's Congress.Geopolitically, the analysis by the French think tank CAPS, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Foreign Relations in Paris, has become practically a mantra across the West.With the EU totally paralyzed and graphically proving its irrelevance on myriad levels, especially in terms of agreeing upon an effective rescue package for all its members,Even after suffering the massive Covid-19 blow,(financial institutions, large corporations). The CCP will double down on developing the whole production machine side-by-side with widespread application of AI techniques.What seems to be established by now is that- in terms of global supply chains and exports.overland and maritime connectivity corridors - Health Silk Road included.Even with Covid-19, China's trade with Belt and Road nations grew 3.2% in the first quarter, not shabby even when compared with the 10.8% for the whole of 2019.According to the Ministry of Commerce,Now compare it to the 13% to 32% contraction in global trade forecast by the World Trade Organization for 2020. So even if a trade drop in the first quarter of 2020 was more than predictable, it's bound to pick up quickly especially in relation to Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe and the Arab world.supply chain breakdowns, widespread travel and visa restrictions, severe border controls, project delays because of increased costs.Examples include the $6 billion, 150 km-long Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail in Indonesia, with technical experts from China only slowly trickling back in after being absent because of government restrictions. Along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, mandatory quarantine for Chinese technicians has frozen progress for at least two months. The same applies to projects in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.Even under Covid-19, Beijing has signed deals for new Belt and Road projects in Myanmar, Turkey and Nigeria.The 414-km long China-Laos high-speed rail - connecting Yunnan, via Vientiane, to Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore - remains on track, with completion scheduled for the end of 2021.with or without decoupling, and with Belt and Road at the very core of China's macro-foreign policy strategy, coupled with a solid drive towards multilateralism.As much as vast swathes of the world economy, especially across the Global South, show no intention of decoupling from China,As Kishore Mahbubani detailed in his latest book, that does not mean that China will have the intention - and the capacity - to become a new gendarme of the world. It will certainly turbo-charge its economic and financial power, as in the careful implementation of the possiblyAnd then there's the relentlessly evolving game-changer responsible for the US establishment's sleepless nights: the Russia-China strategic partnership.Moscow is very much aware that Washington is deploying missile defense systems very close to Russia's borders - carrying the potential to deliver a nuclear first strike. Beijing is following this development with alarm.Moscow being aware of it is just part of the story:- an issue also closely followed by Beijing.And way back in 2014, when Crimea was reunited with Russia, scientists also found a lab in Simferopol.All this information - nuclear and bioweapons - as intel sources confirmed to me, is exchanged at the highest level of the Russia-China strategic partnership.Nothing could be more rational, considering they are regarded as the top two "threats" to the US, according to the National Security Strategy.Talk about a major paradigm shift.