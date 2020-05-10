© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich



Russian Su-57 stealth jets flew 'unseen' over several U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria, the Russian publication Avia.Pro reported last Sunday.- according to a source, the Russian combat aircraft flew on its own, and was not transported aboard the An-124," the publication said.According to Avia.Pro's sources, since Turkey does not allow Russian combat jets over its territory,Citing a military specialist, the publication claimed: "."Su-57 is a Russian fifth-generation multirole fighter jet, and it is slated to enter Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS-Воздушно-космические силы, Vozdushno-kosmicheskiye sily) service this year. It is a direct competitor to the F-22 Raptor, an American fifth-generation multirole fighter jet, which is fielded by the United States Air Force (USAF).Apart from using a 10-15 years older technologies, the American jet also has the disadvantage of not being in production since 2011, when the former US President Barrack Obama canceled the production and ordered the destruction of all manufacturing tools. F-35, the only US fifth-generation fighter jet currently in production, is by no means a match to the Su-57, even according to US experts.