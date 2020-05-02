Move comes after murder of 22 people in worst mass shooting in Canada's historyCanada has banned assault-style weapons following the murder of 22 people in the worst mass shooting in the country's history, Justin Trudeau announced on Friday."These weapons were designed for one purpose and one purpose only: to kill the largest number of people in the shortest amount of time. There is no use and no place for such weapons in Canada," said the prime minister. "Effective immediately, it is no longer permitted to buy, sell, transport, import or use military-grade assault weapons in this country."After the Nova Scotia shooting last week, Trudeau said his government intended "strengthen gun control" to fulfil a campaign promise to restrict certain weapons - a plan that had initially been derailed by the coronavirus pandemic.The Royal Canadian Mounted Police said on Tuesday that the Nova Scotia gunman, Gabriel Wortman, had been armed with two semi-automatic rifles and several semi-automatic pistols.Supt Darren Campbell said that one of the guns could be described "military-style assault rifle".The prime minister announced a two-year "amnesty period" to allow gun owners to comply with the law. The ban covers 1,500 models and variants of firearms."As long as Canadians are losing their loved ones to gun violence, not enough has changed," Trudeau said in September. "We know you do not need a military-grade assault weapon, one designed to kill the largest amount of people in the shortest amount of time, to take down a deer."The move to heavily restrict access to certain firearms will probably prompt anger from the opposition Conservative party and Canada's gun lobby - but a ban of certain weapons can be carried out through cabinet, bypassing the need for legislation.Ken Price, whose daughter Samantha was hurt in a 2018 mass shooting in Toronto in which two people were killed and 13 injured, said he was "pleased to see movement" on the issue."Having weapons that can be configured so that they inflict massive damage just doesn't seem like the right thing to do - nor is it reflective of what the average Canadian wants," he said. "And this still leaves plenty of choice for hunters, fishermen and sport shooters."Price said Canada should also tighten controls on handguns and introduce "red flag laws" - enabling authorities to remove firearms from individuals deemed a risk to themselves or others - but said he was "pleased to see movement" on assault weapons.An "overwhelming majority" majority of Canadians - nearly four out of five people - support the ban, according to a poll from the Angus Reid Institute, released Friday.