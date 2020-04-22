© Blair Gable/Reuters



Weekend shooting 'heartbreak on top of other heartbreak'

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government will strengthen gun control legislation as soon as possible.As MPs debated in the House of Commons about how to facilitate a return to Parliament during the COVID-19 pandemic, Trudeau addressed Canadians Monday about the tragic shooting in Nova Scotia that left at least 18 dead on Sunday."Just how can this happen, we may never know why, but do know this, know one man's action cannot build a wall between us and a better day no matter how evil, how thoughtless and how destructive," Trudeau said. "Canadians are kind and generous, we are there for each other and we look out for one another. As families grieve the loss of a loved one, all Canadians are standing with them.""We have every intention on moving forward on that measure and potentially other measures when Parliament returns," he said.Public Safety Minister Bill Blair also faced questions about when and by what parliamentary mechanism that legislation might be tabled or introduced, but would not offer specifics on the timeline or process, saying only that it is his intention to bring in legislation as soon as possible."The actual schedule on bringing forward that legislation, that is still to be determined because we are in somewhat uncertain times in Parliament, but it does not in any way imply we are any less committed to taking the steps that are necessary to keep Canadians safe and strengthen our gun laws," he said.Other countries — such as New Zealand following the 2019 Mosque shootings, and Australia following a 1996 shooting — moved quickly to tighten gun laws in light of mass shootings.Trudeau also spoke Monday about whether physical distancing measures could be temporarily relaxed to allow Nova Scotians to grieve, bury their loved ones and commemorate their lives."This is something we are dealing with right now, which is heartbreak on top of other heartbreak, and I know everyone will be looking for other ways to demonstrate their solidarity without putting further at risk communities, first responders, our health professionals and our seniors," Trudeau said.In Newfoundland and Labrador, the majority of COVID-19 cases have been linked to a single funeral in March.Several virtual vigils have already been planned, and Trudeau said he plans to attend as many as possible.Trudeau acknowledged the loss of RCMP Const. Heidi Stevenson, a 23-year veteran of the force who was killed while responding to the shooting. He also wished for the speedy recovery of Const. Chad Morrison, who is in hospital recovering from gunshot wounds. He said this is a tragic reminder of the risks first responders take to keep the public safe."Paramedics, doctors, nurses, firefighters and police officers, they're always here for us. They've been stepping up through the pandemic, and yesterday in Nova Scotia they showed that bravery," Trudeau said. "These are exceptional circumstances, yet you did what you always do, you ran towards danger without pause, without hesitation, you put your life on the line on behalf of all Canadians. Thank you for your service."