Deadliest mass killing in Canada's history: At least 18 dead after man goes on shooting spree in Nova Scotia - UPDATES
GlobalNews.ca
Sun, 19 Apr 2020 07:47 UTC
Multiple people, including one member of the RCMP, are dead after a shooting rampage in a community in rural Nova Scotia on Sunday.
Gabriel Wortman, 51, is believed to be the primary suspect in the shooting spree that occurred in and around the area of Portapique, N.S.
Multiple sources told Global News that Wortman is dead. A body matching the description of Wortman was seen at the Enfield Big Stop on Highway 102.
Details on the number of dead have not been released at this time. The Mounties are set to provide more information at a press conference at 6 p.m. AT.
Sources have confirmed that another RCMP officer was shot and injured in the incident.
Cpl. Lisa Croteau, public information officer with the RCMP Nova Scotia, told the Canadian Press that police received a call about "a person with firearms" at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday and the investigation "evolved into an active shooting investigation."
Police provided updates throughout Sunday morning as they attempted to track Wortman.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau offered his condolences during a press conference in Ottawa on Sunday.
"My heart goes out to everyone affected in what is a terrible situation. I want to thank the police for their hard work and people for cooperating with authorities," he said.
The last update provided by the RCMP before Wortman was taken into custody had the 51-year-old travelling southbound on Highway 102 in a silver Cheverolet Tracker that was last spotted in Milford, N.S.
They had previously asked residents to avoid Highway 4 near Hidden Hilltop Campground in Glenholme, N.S., as they believed Wortman was in the area.
Shortly after 10:15 a.m., the Mounties said the 51-year-old may be driving what appears to be an RCMP vehicle and may be wearing an RCMP uniform.
Wortman has been described by police as a bald man with green eyes. He is approximately 6'2″ or 6'3″ tall.
Tom Taggart, a councillor who represents the Portapique area on the Municipality of Colchester, said the quiet community has been shaken.
"This is just an absolutely wonderful, peaceful quiet community and the idea that this could happen in our community is unbelievable," Taggart told The Canadian Press by phone from his home in Bass River, about three km from the lockdown area.
Taggart said he didn't know Wortman well, but spoke to him a few times when he telephoned about municipal issues.
A person with the name Gabriel Wortman is listed as a denturist in the Halifax area on the Denturist Society of Nova Scotia website.
According to Nova Scotia property records, the same man who owns the Atlantic Denture Clinic owns three properties in Portapique, N.S.
Taggart described knowing Wortman's "lovely big home" on Portapique Beach Road. He said Wortman owned a few other properties in the community and was believed to divide his time between Portapique and his business in Dartmouth.
He described Portapique as "cottage country," with about 100 year-round residents and 250 in the summer.
"You just don't even dream that this is going to happen," he said. "I can't fathom it."
Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported that at least 16 people were killed across Nova Scotia before the gunman was 'neutralized' after an exchange of gunfire. Authorities warned earlier that there might be more victims as they were still investigating. Police said they do not know the motive of the rampage yet, but it appeared to be "very random in nature," as some of the victims had no relation to the shooter. This was the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.
Comment: UPDATE April 19 21:25:
Canada's Royal Canadian Mounted Police reported that at least 16 people were killed across Nova Scotia before the gunman was 'neutralized' after an exchange of gunfire. Authorities warned earlier that there might be more victims as they were still investigating. Police said they do not know the motive of the rampage yet, but it appeared to be "very random in nature," as some of the victims had no relation to the shooter. This was the deadliest mass shooting in Canadian history.
UPDATE April 20 13:11 CET:
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that at least 18 were killed, with police saying that they believe the attacker targeted specific victims only to then go on killing random strangers. He has also disguised himself and his vehicle in Conflicting reports said that the killer had been detained but now authorities have confirmed he is "deceased" following a firefight with police.
RT provides further information of how the events unfolded: