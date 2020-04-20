After 9/11, people were told that if you saw something suspicious, report it. Well in 2020 America, that has taken on an entirely different meaning.
What started with Eric Garcetti in Los Angeles has now headed east, where New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is encouraging New Yorkers to narc each other out. And de Blasio is getting lit up on Twitter for his lame suggestion.
De Blasio, who last month encouraged New Yorkers to go out to restaurants, attend a Broadway show or a move and ride the subways, only to reverse course mere days later when the severity of the coronavirus began to be taken seriously, wants to know if some wascally wabbits are not obeying his commands.
"New Yorkers, you are being extraordinary at social distancing" de Blasio said in a video on Twitter. "But we still know there's some people that need to get the message."
But according to de Blasio, that was not enough. He wants photographic evidence too!
"How do you report places that aren't enforcing social distancing? It's simple: just snap a photo and text it to 311-692 #AskMyMayor."
"Bang, send a photo like this and we will make sure that enforcement comes right away," de Blasio said. "Sending that photo in is going to make sure people are kept apart."
"Look this is important," he said. "It's about saving lives."
Violators would face a visit from so-called "enforcement agents," and a stern warning de Blasio threatened. He did not say whether or not these "enforcement agents" would be wearing brown shirts or how they would be dressed. But wait, there's more! De Blasio said that repeat offenders will face "stiff penalties."
Comment: On top of the brown-shirt vibe, if said violator has the virus, said enforcement agents will get it, and pass it among their colleagues. Great plan!
On April 6, Gov. Cuomo doubled the top fine to $1,000. Keep in mind, this is going on while New York's Rikers Island jail has released several hundred inmates, including some violent criminals.
De Blasio's tweet did not go without notice. Some responses included:
"Aside from literal Nazis, who from New York is actually OK with this? Seems like this is the end of de Blasio's political career."
"War is peace, Big Brother loves you."
"The Mayor has his security detail drive him 11 miles round trip so that he can go for a walk in Prospect Park every day."
"Red Bill is on form today. He wants you to call the cops on your neighbors for violating social distancing. 'We will make sure that enforcement comes right away.' Evil."
"I don't want to say this is the dumbest idea anyone's ever cooked up, but this is the dumbest idea anyone's ever cooked up."
Some, however, are concerned about what could occur were this to happen.
Retired NPD sergeant Joseph Giaclone said that New Yorkers turning each other in "could result in acts of random violence."
"Ratting out New Yorkers is up there with some of de Blasio's other bad ideas," Giaclone said."Don't pit anybody against each other, especially New Yorkers. That could sometimes result in acts of random violence. We have millions of people living on top of one another already," he told the New York Post.
"Maybe he should be figuring out why he didn't have enough PPEs for cops and EMS workers," he said of de Blasio.
An unemployed waiter, Edwin Mendoza was curious why just saying something to a so-called "close walker" would not suffice.
"It's not something I'd do," he said of the practice of taking a picture. "I'd rather yell at them. If you take a picture, that could cause a scene. It could be counterproductive because it could be dangerous. People can hurt you."
However, a hospital clerk named Chris Colon felt differently.
"With the way things are now, I would snitch on anybody. I argue with my parents that they must do it. I work in a hospital. It's not just saving my life; it's also saving people's lives you don't even know. This thing spreads pretty fast," Colon added.
"Have you seen how many people died in New York?"
Comment: The sad thing is, people like this don't see how it exactly this kind of attitude that lets tyranny grow and thrive. But it's all for a 'good' and 'noble' reason, so don't worry. Sometimes 'saving lives' requires being a snivelling little authoritarian.
De Blasio has been trying to convince New Yorkers to report on offenders to the social-distancing policies since last week. He told reporters at the time that a quick police response to crowded venues is critical to the success of the social distancing mandate. He specifically addressed locations such as laundromats, pharmacies, and grocery stores.
"What we've got to keep tightening up is that if you see something, call 3-1-1 and that enforcement is supposed to come rapidly," de Blasio said. "I had this conversation with Commissioner Shea and the other commissioners — that has to be very fast."
This is honestly like the Twilight Zone. Valuable police resources in New York are being used to enforce an executive order that is at best pretty vague and subjective. At a time when police resources in New York have been reduced due to their ranks being also decimated by the coronavirus, this seems to be an obscene abuse of much needed police resources.
De Blasio has said that offenders will be warned first — but do face stiff fines "if they don't follow the warning. And those fines can be very substantial."
Last week, Law Enforcement Today reported on another social justice warrior liberal mayor, Eric Garcetti of Los Angeles. For more on what Garcetti is up to:
DIGGING DEEPER
LOS ANGELES, CA.- Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti is one of the poster children for an out-of-control government on steroids. Garcetti is encouraging residents to "snitch" on violators of his executive order.
Government out of control. Look, let's get this out of the way. Coronavirus is bad. It seems to be a very easily transmitted virus. We have seen a lot of people become sick, and sadly many people have died.
With that being said, how much of YOUR rights are you willing to sacrifice? Let's remember, Dr. Fauci has said that this may indeed be a "seasonal" virus. So, with that being said, are we willing, once or twice a year to have the government quarantine us in our homes out of the interest of "public safety?"
Garcetti is now encouraging residents to turn into "coronavirus narcs," asking them to report businesses that violate the city's stay-at-home order.
"If any non-essential businesses continue to operate in violation of the stay at home order, we're going to act to enforce the safer at home order to ensure their compliance," Mayor Lame Brain said at a Tuesday press conference.
Garcetti is using the Los Angeles Police Department as a modern-day Gestapo, with 144 businesses having had a visit from the LAPD asking them to uphold the rules, with another 386 businesses visited by other entities. He said that four businesses were referred to the city attorney's office and would face misdemeanor court filings.
"You know the old expression about snitches — well, in this cases, snitches get rewards," he said. "we want to thank you for turning folks in and making sure we are all safe."
The week before last, the Mafia Mayor threatened to shut off water and power to businesses that violated his order, although he stopped short of making the same threat against residents — for now.
"You know who you are. You need to stop it," Garcetti said. "This is your chance to step up and shut it down, because if you don't, we will shut you down."
Spoken like a true commie there, Mr. Mayor. Stalin and Mao would be proud of you.
Garcetti has faced some people who are questioning his decision to move a portion of the city's growing homeless population to suburban recreation centers. Of course, Garcetti takes HIS problem and DUMPS them somewhere else.
Breitbart reported:
There has been fear for weeks that coronavirus would spread quickly among the homeless populations, who could be more vulnerable to the worst effects of the illness because of existing pre-existing illnesses and immune deficiencies.
Mayor Eric Garcetti has been moving homeless people to recreation centers in residential areas, arguing that it is safer for homeless people to be indoors.
However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines oppose relocating homeless people to large "congregate" spaces indoors, saying that social distancing outdoors, plus improved access to sanitation and other services, is preferable during the pandemic.
What exactly do all these borderline Gestapo tactics have in common? A majority are run by Democrats. You know, the same people who had accused President Trump of acting like a dictator. Pot, meet kettle.