© AP/Alex Brandon



President Trump's schedule is so packed amid the coronavirus crisis that he sometimes skips lunch, his aides told The Post — refuting a report that the commander-in-chief spends his days obsessing over TV coverage and eating fries."I can tell you that the biggest concern I have as a new chief of staff is making sure he gets some time to get a quick bite to eat," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told The Post.He said Trump recently called him at 3:19 a.m. He wasn't expecting the call and was asleep when the phone rang.An account in the New York Times that claimed Trump lingers in his bedroom as late as noon infuriated the president, who tweeted Sunday , "I will often be in the Oval Office late into the night & read & see that I am angrily eating a hamburger & Diet Coke in my bedroom.""I work from early in the morning until late at night," the president tweeted.Another White House official provided The Post with data on recent presidential phone calls, which they said attest to his packed schedule.On Wednesday, Trump made about two dozen morning calls starting with a conversation around 6:30 a.m. with Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, according to the official.Trump returned to the White House residence at 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, according to the official. On Thursday night, he made 11 work calls. On Wednesday night, he was calling until 11:30 p.m. and spoke with a governor, a senator and a congressman.If Trump has something on his mind, he prefers to call right away. "When he calls in the evening or the early morning, it's really with a pressing issue that demands immediate action," Meadows said.Morning phone calls from the residence are routine for Trump."I get phone calls from him early in the morning and at the end of the day," said Peter Navarro, director of the White House Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy.Trump largely has been confined to the White House since COVID-19 triggered widespread business closures and halted his extensive travel. Now, public engagements are limited to press briefings and less frequent televised pool sprays with reporters in the West Wing and on the White House grounds.Officials don't dispute that Trump often has a TV screen on during the day, but said that's a reasonable thing to do. They also do not deny that the president powers through the day on Diet Coke.Trump monitoring TV news coverage "is like a linebacker watching tape," the first official said. "How else are we going to know what's being said and what's being reported out there?"Trump's schedule generally is grueling for reporters and officials whose personal lives are tied to his activities. On Easter, for example, Trump was working in the Oval Office to broker an oil production agreement between Saudi Arabia and Russia.